Adell Media's Expands Detroit's 910 AM Superstation to 104.3 HD2

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of 910 AM Superstation - Detroit's News/Talk Radio Station in September 2023, Adell Media announced today the expansion of 910 AM's 24/7 lineup to 104.3 WOMC HD2, effective immediately.
910 AM (WFDF-AM) experienced +300% growth among listeners 6+ from September 2023 to October 2023 (Source: Nielsen Audio, PPM, AQH, MoSu 6a-12m, P6+). 104.3 HD2 now broadcasts 910 AM's industry-leading roster of news and conservative talk, including: "The Glenn Beck Program," "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," "The Sean Hannity Show," "The Jesse Kelly Show," "The Bill O'Reilly Show" and others. In preparation for the winter season, 104.3 HD2 will also feature Total Traffic & Weather Network around the clock on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends, along with daily coverage from ABC News and ABC Breaking News.
As part of the launch, Adell Media purchased a heavy media schedule on iHeartMedia's 100.3 WNIC in Detroit. Voiced by Sean Hannity, the ads will run from November 3 through Christmas.
"910 AM Superstation is living up to its name," said Kevin Adell, Chief Executive Officer of Adell Media. "The audience growth we've seen since launching our conservative news/talk lineup in September has been exponential, and we're looking forward to reaching even more listeners on 104.3 HD2."
Fans of 910 AM's lineup can also tune in on iHeartRadio. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen on your favorite device.
Full Programming Lineup:
5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Fox News Rundown
6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Justin Barclay
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Glenn Beck Program
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Sean Hannity Show
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Jesse Kelly Show
9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Bill O'Reilly
10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Our American Stories
1:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano
Visit https://www.910amsuperstation.com/ for more information.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mort Meisner Associates
Mort Meisner: 248-613-0948
Grace Carlisle: 248-545-2222 or 248-565-5342
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE 910AM Superstation