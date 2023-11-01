CROWN ROYAL INTRODUCES A WHISKY MASTERPIECE AGED 30 YEARS: AN EXTRA RARE BLEND WITH UNPARALLELED COMPLEXITY

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian Whisky brand, Crown Royal, is proud to continue its commitment to luxury offerings within the category with the release of Crown Royal Aged 30 Years- the brand's most aged and complex blend to date. This liquid offers a unique sensory experience, with notes of luscious orchard fruits that dance on the palate, complemented by the sweet, creamy embrace of vanilla. This exceptional expression promises to delight whisky connoisseurs and collectors with its craftsmanship and contemporary approach to luxury.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9222251-crown-royal-aged-30-years-rare-blend/

Crown Royal 30-Year-Old boasts a rich history of innovation and dedication, with each drop representing decades of expertise. Each whisky in this blend was distilled in the brand's famed Coffey still, one of the few of its kind operating in North America. Its velvety mouthfeel and intricate flavors deliver a taste journey that only time and expertise can craft.

To celebrate this special release, Crown Royal is hosting an intimate tasting and dining experience that will be a marriage of artistic creativity and epicurean indulgence. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the 30-Year-Old Whisky, which will be expertly paired with an exquisite menu crafted to accentuate the notes of the spirit. This unique fusion of sensory experiences will take guests on a journey through time and taste, celebrating the dedication and artistry behind this extraordinary expression. Crown Royal 30-Year-Old, with its nuanced character, joins the Extra Rare premium portfolio as a catalyst for discussions on art, innovation, fellowship in gathering, and life's finer intricacies.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce this exceptional 30-year-old whisky as the second evolution of our Extra Rare series," stated Tatiana Conti, Vice President, Crown Royal. "In crafting this special release, we wanted every detail to reflect the specialness of this whisky – from the exceptional liquid to the meticulously designed bottle to the hints of gold and iridescent pearl-like sheen on the packaging. This is truly a unique blend of our oldest expression to date."

Crown Royal Aged 30 Years has an ABV of 46% and will be available for a limited time regionally in AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, LA, MI, OH, PA, TX, and Military bases beginning on November 1, 2023. The suggested retail price is $499 for a 750ml bottle.

