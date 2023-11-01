Music Icon Chaka Khan Launches First Fragrance, Chaka by Chaka Khan Exclusively with HSN

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN® , a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the highly anticipated launch of Chaka Khan's debut fragrance, Chaka by Chaka Khan. As the latest woman to be inducted into the coveted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Chaka Khan is a 10-time Grammy Award–winning global superstar that has served as an inspiration for generations of singers, songwriters, recording artists, storytellers and musicians. The fragrance will debut on HSN.com via an exclusive, worldwide launch.

Chaka Khan's debut fragrance, Chaka by Chaka Khan (PRNewswire)

Building upon Chaka's legacy of female empowerment, this new scent is a bottled homage to longevity and creative spirit. Chaka by Chaka Khan is a unique composition of sensual violet and ylang ylang, infused with bergamot and pink pepper. A hint of musk blossom, woodsy patchouli, vanilla, warm cinnamon and sandalwood add earthy layers. Its construction is that of a fragrance made as a tribute to 50 years of music, memories and magic.

"Long-serving as a strategic business partner to celebrities and their fragrances, HSN welcomes Chaka Khan and her debut fragrance Chaka by Chaka Khan – a true reflection of her mark as a pop culture maverick. Chaka's vision has been brought to life from the carefully crafted notes to the iconic microphone bottle design," said Bridget Love, GMM & VP Beauty, Fashion & Jewelry, HSN. "HSN continues to maintain its pioneering role within the realm of live video commerce, seamlessly integrating respected celebrities such as Chaka Khan."

As a leader in the live video commerce space, HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience for their customers by offering real-time engagement opportunities along with exclusive products.

"This fragrance is more than just a scent – it's a journey of music, passion and soul. Every note is lovingly made, inspired by the songs and memories we've shared," says Chaka. "As you wear it, it's my wish to uplift your spirit, empowering you to shine, whether you're sharing a quiet time or out on the town. We're all rockstars. Here's to celebrating the power within each of us. With all my love, Chaka."

The Chaka by Chaka Khan fragrance will launch exclusively on HSN.com on Tuesday, November 14. Chaka Khan will appear LIVE from the HSN studios on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 p.m. EST and Wednesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST as she shares stories of her life, career and the inspiration behind her first fragrance. The fragrance will be available in multiple configurations ranging in price from $35.00 to $90.00.

Shop Chaka by Chaka Khan on www.hsn.com.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com , follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HSN