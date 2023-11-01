Rugs USA Announces Designer Collaboration With Emily Henderson

The interior designer and influencer brings her approachable style and fresh, modern perspective to her first-ever product collection.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and home décor products, announces the launch of an exclusive collection in collaboration with renowned American interior designer and stylist Emily Henderson. The designer's first product collaboration of any kind, Emily Henderson x Rugs USA is a versatile selection of rugs featuring 20 designs in a range of sizes, with two of those designs available in additional colorways—all at an affordable price point.

Emily Henderson x Rugs USA. Photo credit: Mark Weinberg (PRNewswire)

"This is my first rug collection," says Henderson. "It's my first anything collection, which feels like a really, really big deal to me. I've been a designer, stylist, and influencer for 15 years. So to actually launch a group of products into the world—it just feels really good." Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA, echoes Henderson's enthusiasm. "We are long-time followers of Emily Henderson here at Rugs USA, not only for joyful and vintage-inspired interiors, but also for her passion for making great design approachable for all. We are so proud to be partnering with Emily on her first product line, which truly embodies her design ethos and the incredible style she's known and loved for."

Henderson took inspiration for the collection from the clean lines of Scandinavian farmhouse design, adding her own perspective with soft (but rich) and subtle patterns. "I love things that are simple but special—it's one of my design philosophies that I say over and over," says Henderson. "Not everything has to be loud or graphic or busy. I kept that in mind when designing this collection: I wanted the rugs to be really, really versatile. These rugs are so transitional, they work everywhere."

Ever practical in her design thinking, Henderson incorporated plenty of durable texture to help the rugs stand up to life in a busy household like hers and to offer easy, approachable luxury. "Everyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with comfort," she says. "These rugs are so soft and inviting—and they're still affordable. They check all the boxes–all of them!"

From tailored stripes and modern plaids to abstract geometrics, the collection offers a range of styles and materials, all crafted with an eye to long-lasting beauty and durability. The full assortment, which includes 7 designs in jute, 4 wool flatweaves, 4 tufted wool styles, and 2 cotton-blend tufted options, ranges from $100 to $975, is available here.

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via www.rugsusa.com as well as through leading e-commerce marketplace partners. With a curated offering of more than 20,000 products, the Company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold more than twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson is a renowned American interior designer and stylist celebrated for her eclectic and approachable design sensibilities. She gained widespread recognition after winning HGTV's "Design Star" in 2010, catapulting her into the spotlight as a design authority. Emily's distinctive style blends vintage and modern elements, resulting in inviting and personality-infused spaces. She has graced the pages of prestigious design magazines and hosted her own HGTV show, "Secrets from a Stylist." With her influential blog and website, Emily continues to inspire a global audience with her design insights and DIY expertise, making her a respected and beloved figure in the world of interior design. Emily and her family (husband, two children, 3 alpacas, 2 pigs, and 2 adorable puppies) reside in Portland, Oregon.

Media Contact:

Good Word

rugsusa@goodwordpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rugs USA