Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, during which management will discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode 9774278.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 9774278.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

