Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

"Queso for Heroes" Promotion Collects Funds To Bring American Veterans Free of Charge To Visit Washington, D.C. Memorials That Honor Their Service

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is teaming up again this year with the Honor Flight Network, a national nonprofit organization, to help raise funds for U.S. veterans to visit national memorials in Washington, D.C. that honor their service, free of charge. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant will donate $1 to the Honor Flight Network for each Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer sold at any Abuelo's location, online at abuelos.com or through the Abuelo's app from Monday, November 6, through Saturday, November 11.

"We thank Abuelo's for partnering with us again this year to help us provide our nation's veterans with a day of honor at their memorials in Washington, D.C.," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of the Honor Flight Network. "Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant and its guests are making it possible for more of our veterans to visit the national monuments dedicated to their service, where they can share their experiences with other servicemembers and reflect on the sacrifices of those who didn't make it home. It's an honor our veterans have earned with their service."

"At Abuelo's, we're incredibly grateful to the veterans who heroically protect our freedom, so we are proud to recognize Veterans Day by partnering with Honor Flight to salute U.S. servicemembers," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "Helping veterans visit the capital and receive the respect and recognition they deserve is such an admirable cause, and I am thankful to our guests and the Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant teams for everything they do to support our partnership with the Honor Flight Network."

With the motto "one more tour, with honor," the Honor Flight Network has flown more than 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the national memorials and monuments that pay tribute to their service. Through its nationwide network, Honor Flight provides the trips to eligible veterans to thank them for their sacrifice. Find out more about the Honor Flight Network at www.honorflight.org. To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit www.abuelos.com/restaurants/.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of celebrating our nation's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of over 125 independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost, thanks to the generous support of individuals and businesses around the U.S. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently honoring veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also honor terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

