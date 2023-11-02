South Korean Space Startup TelePIX Partners with Mexican Geo-Info Company Thrusters Unlimited for Latin America and Caribbean Market Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TelePIX, a leading South Korean space startup, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thrusters Unlimited, a Mexican geo-information company. The MOU was signed on October 17th, solidifying the commitment of both companies to establish a cooperative partnership within the space industry for the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) market.

TelePIX and Thrusters Unlimited have expressed their mutual interest in focusing on the development and delivery of earth observation satellites and value-added services (VAS) products utilizing satellite imagery. This partnership marks a significant milestone in TelePIX's strategic expansion efforts into global markets, including Central and South America, as well as Europe.

The collaboration between the two companies has been a topic of discussion for the past year, and the MOU serves as a formalization of their shared vision for the future. As part of the agreement, TelePIX will provide essential information on satellites tailored to Thrusters Unlimited's requirements, including VAS for vessel detection and argassum detection. In return, Thrusters Unlimited will contribute crucial market insights and potential customer leads for satellite and VAS services in the Latin America and Caribbean market.

TelePIX has been actively pursuing partnerships and agreements to establish a strong foothold in the LAC region. Earlier this year, the company solidified a business agreement with Mexican space company Space Zero Gravity on June 2nd. Furthermore, TelePIX is making strides in the European market, as evidenced by its recent satellite information provision contract with Poland-based company SatRev on October 5th.

In recognition of its technological excellence, TelePIX was honored with the Grand Prize at the startup pitch day during the '1st KOR-LAC Innovation & Trade Forum' held in Mexico City on October 20th. The event, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Planning and Finance and the Inter-American Development Bank, aimed to foster stronger commercial ties and cooperation between South Korea and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. TelePIX distinguished itself among 16 high-tech companies with its real-time streaming space data solution addressing global challenges such as climate change.

Established in 2019, TelePIX is known for its innovative products, ranging from earth observation satellites to satellite imagery data analytics, including its proprietary sargassum detection software. Looking ahead, TelePIX is gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking service in 2024 - the world's first Blue Carbon observation, utilizing its state-of-the-art satellite image-based super-resolution quantitative detection technology, with a focus on marine floating algae.

For more information about TelePIX, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), and its innovative satellite technology, please visit www.telepix.net.

