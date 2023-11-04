THE LAWFARE PROJECT AND #ENDJEWHATRED MOVEMENT ANNOUNCE LEGAL WAR ROOM AND SOLIDARITY CAMPAIGN FOR JEWISH CIVIL RIGHTS

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project, the foremost organization focused on upholding the civil rights of the Jewish people through impact litigation, announces the formation of a Legal War Room. This Solidarity Campaign aims to bring unity and organization to the various lawyers, law firms and civic organizations willing to fight for justice for the Jewish people.

Under the guidance of The Lawfare Project's attorneys, who have long and significant experience in successfully advocating for, and litigating on behalf of the Jewish community world-wide, The Lawfare Project's Legal War Room facilitates meaningful collaboration among an international network of more than 600 lawyers and dozens of law firms, as well as among numerous campus groups and the many organizations and activists that comprise the grassroots #EndJewHatred civil rights movement.

"We have a crucial, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to seize the momentum in the fight against antisemitism and unite, as a community, to work collaboratively in the interests of justice and equality," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. "We have a clear vision of how to succeed, through strategic legal action that imposes real consequences on Jew-hatred and makes it as unacceptable as every other form of racism and bigotry. Working together, we can end Jew-hatred in our lifetime."

On October 7, the world changed following the unprecedented terrorist violence by Hamas against Israeli civilians. The widespread and relentless attacks on the global Jewish community that have followed, have been traumatic but have also awakened a new sense of urgency to unify and combat Jew-hatred. Nowhere is this more urgent than on college campuses.

The struggle for justice needs cooperation and meaningful collaboration of the sort that The Lawfare Project has long been engaged in over the thirteen years since its inception. Protecting and upholding the civil rights of the Jewish community has been our moral imperative.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Lawfare Project attorneys have fielded hundreds of calls and emails from members of the Jewish community, including students and professors at major universities and colleges, who have been targeted with antisemitism, including violent physical attacks. Many of these students and professors have retained The Lawfare Project, which is currently evaluating legal action on their behalf. The Lawfare Project's Legal War Room is currently focused on multiple colleges across the country, and on implementing systemic change through comprehensive civil rights strategies, including litigation.

The War Room focuses on legal responses to antisemitism wherever it occurs, both on and off campus, and takes on cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, and hate crime attacks, amongst others.

The Lawfare Project has an extensive history of working with small, medium and large law firms around the world to file seminal civil rights cases that have resulted in significant victories and achieved systemic change to denormalize antisemitism. Lawfare Project cases have made a major impact on the civil rights of Jewish students and individuals who have been harmed by antisemitism, and have garnered major media coverage and significant public interest. The Lawfare Project has also achieved millions of dollars in settlements for its clients.

Below is a list of selected legal cases and law firms in our network.

The Lawfare Project has put out a successful and urgent call to action to law firms and legal professionals to coordinate their activities and join the Legal War Room and Solidarity Campaign. Furthermore, The Lawfare Project has created a website for students and professors, and other members of the Jewish community, to report incidents of antisemitic discrimination and to be rapidly connected with lawyers who will provide pro bono representation.

Relevant Links:

Campus Civil Rights Project; Get Legal Help:

Join the Legal Network:

Law firms that The Lawfare Project has worked with and/or that are in its legal network include:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Winston & Strawn, LLP

Arnold & Porter LLP

Anderson Kill P.C.

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

The Zweig Law Firm

Corey Stark PLLC

Matthews Abogado LLP

Skoloff & Wolfe P.C.

Freeman Law Offices, LLC

Lieber Hammer Huber & Paul, P.C.

Bochner PLLC

PwC Legal

Corrs Chambers Westgarth (Australia)

Jewitt McLuckie & Associates LLP (Canada)

Alta Law (Belgium)

CMS Switzerland

FRORIEP Legal SA (Switzerland)

Dentons (Poland)

Gelbart Legal (Germany)

9 Bedford Row Chambers (UK)

Cabinet Briard (France)

Cornwalls (Australia)

Axelsson & Karlsson (Sweden)

RE-LAW LLP (Canada)

Busy, Negbi, Aviani, Cohen, Eyal & Co. (Israel)

Select Lawfare Project Cases Fighting Antisemitism:

Lawfare Project works with 9 Bedford Row to make submission to ICC regarding "Situation in Palestine"

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2019/11/20/the-lawfare-project-and-9-bedford-row-make-new-submission-to-icc-regarding-the-situation-in-palestine

Lawfare Project, together with French Law Firm, Cabinet Briard, file action to challenge discriminatory labeling of Israeli Products

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2018/10/15/french-government-suspends-discriminatory-product-labeling-requirement-due-to-lawfare-project-lawsuit

Lawfare Project, together with Bochner PLLC, sue council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for defamation on behalf of Jewish teacher

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2023/10/26/win-nj-court-rejects-cair-and-co-defendants-motions-to-dismiss-lawfare-project-defamation-lawsuit-on-behalf-of-beloved-jewish-teacher-suit-to-move-forward

Lawfare Project, together with Cornwalls and Adam Butt (barrister), sue Brighton Secondary School in Melbourne on behalf of five Jewish former students. Principal of the schools resigns

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2023/10/25/principal-resigns-following-lawfare-project-lawsuit

Lawfare Project sues on behalf of the Barcelona Institute for Dialogue with Israel, a local charity, and secures legal win after Mayor of Barcelona restores relations with Israel

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2023/4/17/breaking-lawfare-project-files-lawsuit-to-cancel-mayor-of-barcelonas-anti-israel-boycott

Lawfare Project obtains settlement on behalf of harassed Jewish employee

https://www.jns.org/bronx-defenders-to-pay-170000-to-harassed-jewish-employee/

Lawfare Project, together with Freeman Law Offices, LLC., retained by Las Vegas autistic student with swastika carved into his back

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2023/4/25/new-case-lawfare-project-retained-by-las-vegas-autistic-student-with-swastika-carved-into-his-back

Lawfare Project, together with Axelsson & Karlsson, sue top Swedish hospital; Court rules hospital illegally fired Jewish neurosurgeon who complained about antisemitism

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/8/31/win-court-rules-that-top-swedish-hospital-illegally-fired-jewish-neurosurgeon-who-complained-about-antisemitism

Lawfare Project, together with Winston & Strawn, LLP, sue San Francisco State University, leading to milestone settlement

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/8/18/success-sfsu-complies-with-settlement-agreement-hires-jewish-student-life-coordinator

Lawfare Project, together with Arnold & Porter, work to ensure SFSU settlement agreement is enforced

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/3/24/case-update-the-lawfare-project-and-arnold-amp-porter-kaye-scholer-working-to-enforce-sfsu-agreement

Lawfare Project represents Channa Newman, Holocaust survivor, in a lawsuit against Point Park University, leading to successful settlement

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/8/5/update-point-park-university-matter-settled

Lawfare Project and Professor Eugene Kontorovich — with the assistance of Toronto-based law firm RE-LAW LLP — file a formal complaint with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to challenge the "Made in Palestine" labels on olive oils sold throughout Canada.

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/6/16/breaking-complaint-filed-in-canada-against-made-in-palestine-product-labels

Lawfare Project, together with RE-LAW LLP, file a complaint raising significant concerns with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) coverage of the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/5/27/lawfare-project-submits-complaint-regarding-biased-media-coverage-ofnbspal-jazeera-reporters-death

Lawfare Project represents family of victim of terrorist attack in efforts to extradite Ahlam Tamimi

https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/lawfare-project-looks-to-extradite-convicted-palestinian-terrorist-to-us-647554

Lawfare Project, together with Skoloff & Wolfe, PC, files amicus brief supporting Jewish plaintiff challenging New Jersey School Ethics Commission's failure to protect against antisemitism

https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/jewish-community/anti-israel-speech-from-clifton-board-of-education-commissioners-in-new-jersey-results-in-legal-action/2022/09/07/

Lawfare Project, together with FRORIEP Legal SA, takes action to cancel chess tournament in Saudi Arabia for failing to include Israeli nationals

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2018/12/3/fide-cancels-chess-tournament-in-saudi-arabia-following-legal-action-by-israeli-nationals-supported-by-the-lawfare-project

Following Lawfare Project lawsuit, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) rules that Psâgot Winery can keep the "Product of Israel" label on its wines

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/5/16/win-canadian-food-inspection-agency-permits-product-of-israel-label-with-clarifying-information-for-psgot-wine

Jewish man viciously assaulted in NYC hate crime, retains Lawfare Project

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/4/29/jewish-man-viciously-assaulted-in-nyc-hate-crime-retains-lawfare-project

Man who attacked Lawfare Project client in hate crime convicted, sentenced to federal prison

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/03/nyregion/jewish-attacks-hate-crime-staten-island.html

Lawfare Project, together with Busy, Negbi, Aviani, Cohen, Eyal & Co., file amicus brief before Israel's High Court of Justice, opposing the introduction of chametz (leavened bread) on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military bases during Passover

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/4/14/breaking-lawsuit-threatens-passover-and-israels-jewish-character

Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) rules against the European External Action Service (EEAS) in an action concerning antisemitic harassment and discrimination brought by a Jewish attorney, and Belgian Law Firm, Alta Law, supported by Lawfare Project

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/3/10/another-win-fighting-for-justice-for-the-jewish-community

Lawfare Project partners with attorney Ken Belkin, provide pro bono representation to Jewish-Israeli student violently assaulted on a New York City subway.

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2022/1/19/justice-for-victim-of-antisemitic-subway-attack

Lawfare Project, in collaboration with the Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organizations in Belgium (CCOJB), sue to prevent Belgium from outlawing Kosher slaughter

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/10/7/case-update-belgium-fails-its-jewish-community-upholds-ban-on-ritual-slaughter

Lawfare Project provides legal support for an amicus brief in support of Fordham University's decision to reject SJP from forming on campus

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/6/2/fordham-universitys-decision-to-reject-hate-group-on-campus-is-final

Lawfare Project warns SBA Administrator of negative impact on Jewish businesses of having a deadline on the Sabbath, leading to change in deadline

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/4/27/win-lawfare-project-ensures-equal-opportunity-for-jewish-businesses

Lawfare Project, together with Spanish counsel, file libel lawsuit against Microsoft Corporation

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/2/12/case-update-the-lawfare-project-files-libel-lawsuit-against-microsoft-corporation

Lawfare Project retained by student at the University of California, Merced affected by actions of an antisemitic university professor.

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2021/1/19/new-case-alert-taking-on-jew-hatred-at-uc-merced

Lawfare Project and Dentons sue Publisher of Nazi Material in Poland

https://www.thelawfareproject.org/releases/2018/4/9/three-survivors-of-nazi-atrocities-in-poland-file-first-ever-civil-lawsuit-against-publisher-of-books-containing-pro-nazi-propaganda-and-holocaust-denial

Lawfare Project, together with PwC legal and Gelbart Legal, represent Jewish Israeli Plaintiffs against Kuwait Airways

https://www.algemeiner.com/2020/02/21/kuwait-airways-faces-new-legal-challenge-to-discriminatory-ban-of-israeli-passengers/

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project (LP) is the world's leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

