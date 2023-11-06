Warner Pacific Welcomes Janet Trautwein as Compliance and Government Affairs Executive

Trautwein brings wealth of compliance experience, unique perspective to top-producing General Agency

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Pacific, a leading health insurance General Agency supporting health care brokers in California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida, is pleased to announce that Janet Trautwein is joining the company as its Compliance and Government Affairs Executive. Trautwein's appointment to Warner Pacific will open new opportunities for the General Agency's employees, brokers, carrier partners and more.

Janet Trautwein joins Warner Pacific.

Trautwein has a distinguished career in the insurance industry, spanning 35 years. Having served at the helm of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP, formerly NAHU) since 2005, Trautwein brings with her an extensive network of professional broker associations and is highly respected for her in-depth understanding of legislative and regulatory matters.

In her role as CEO for NABIP, Trautwein acted as primary representation for the association; worked with members of Congress, senior government officials, governors, and state legislators to direct government and political affairs of the organization; and provided oversight of its political action committee. Trautwein is a sought-after speaker, frequently addressing groups from 50 to 2,000 members on health policy and health reform issues, and she is an approved instructor of continuing education for health insurance and human resources professionals in all 50 U.S. states.

As Warner Pacific's Compliance and Government Affairs Executive, Trautwein will serve as a critical resource for the agency's broker partners in compliance-related matters, providing hands-on guidance and insight to support brokers in navigating policies that impact the industry.

"One of the key benefits of Janet joining the Warner Pacific team is that our brokers will have access to her extensive inside knowledge of health insurance compliance, empowering them to better serve their clients," said John Nelson, Co-CEO of Warner Pacific. "Janet has been on the inside and will bring an unprecedented understanding of future trends and a unique perspective of the industry."

"I'm honored to join Warner Pacific," Janet Trautwein said. "I have long admired their commitment to outstanding service and their reputation for being an excellent partner to their brokers. "I share their commitment to high-quality, innovative products and services, and I am excited to collaborate closely in their mission to make a difference in our industry."

With over $4 billion of in-force premiums, servicing more than 70,000 employers, Warner Pacific is a top-producing General Agency for many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. Warner Pacific provides insurance brokers and agents in California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida with sales assistance, innovative technology, and back-office service.

