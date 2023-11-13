HAVE YOU OR A LOVED ONE EXPERIENCED MILK SHAMING? MILK CREATES SUPPORT HOTLINE 1-888-OK2-MILK

Milk Launches Hotline in Support of Milk Drinkers Facing Milk Shaming

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 92% of American households consume dairy milk, yet we have seen a growing phenomenon happening across social media, coffee shops, schools and in between – milk shaming. The act of making real milk drinkers feel embarrassed, shameful, and disgraced simply for their love of an ice-cold glass of dairy milk, milk shaming describes this ridiculous reaction to enjoying the beloved drink - milk. If you or a loved one has experienced milk shaming, Milk wants you to know that you are not crazy - and you are not alone. There are resources available to you.

Introducing OK2Milk - a comedic form of a public service announcement and spoof support organization for milk drinkers of all ages facing backlash for their love of milk, designed to highlight how ridiculous the reactions to drinking beloved classic dairy milk have become. Whether you've been ghosted on a date for your dairy decision or canceled in the comments for your cow loving content, Ok2Milk.org is a resource hub where those experiencing milk shaming can find support (and entertainment) through a like-minded community. For immediate support, we also encourage you to call our hotline (1-888-OK2-MILK) for guidance (with a side of humor).

Teaming up with Grammy and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated musician, actress, producer, label president, author, and entrepreneur Queen Latifah, Milk has created a comedic announcement to bring awareness to the shaming that dairy drinkers endure and the extent to which milk shaming has permeated through our society. If you drink and love real milk, we want you to stand tall (and you can because of milk's nutrition profile!).

"If you or someone you know has experienced milk shaming, there are resources available to you at www.OK2Milk.org," says Queen Latifah.

Shaming or bullying of any kind is unacceptable. This is why 100% of all proceeds from OK2Milk merchandise (up to $10,000) will be dedicated to STOMP Out Bullying- an organization dedicated to preventing cyberbullying while educating against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred.

For more information, visit www.OK2MiIk.org or dial 1-888-OK2-Milk. You can also find us at @Ok2Milk on YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Together we can shut down milk shaming!

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

About got milk?

got milk? is dedicated to creating unique and innovative ways to highlight the goodness of dairy milk and dairy milk's inherent nutritional benefits. Got milk? has a rich history of being in the cultural zeitgeist. What once began with the legen-dairy milk mustache has transformed into an iconic tagline. Today, got milk? represents a new era and a new generation. From fashion to entertainment, got milk? is about generating cultural conversation that drives reconsideration for good old fashioned dairy milk.

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

Queen Latifah helps drive awareness for Milk Shame with support hotline. (PRNewswire)

If you or someone you know has experience Milk Shaming, there are resources available. (PRNewswire)

