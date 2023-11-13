State Grid Taian Power Supply Company: electric power escort, rural revitalization and characteristic industry production capacity sufficient

TAIAN, China, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at Longting Town, Xintai City, Tai'an, Shandong Province, with the continuous increase in brush orders, the machine production line of Baolai Brush Factory is operating at full capacity to meet the demand for orders from the "e-commerce supply chain base" and from abroad.

(PRNewswire)

Started in the early 1990s, Longting brush used to be a home handicraft workshop with low production and low sales, and the sales relied heavily on the nearby small markets. After more than 30 years careful cultivation by two generations of brush makers, it has now become an advantageous and prosperous industry focuses mainly on mechanized brush making, with an industrial chain of brush handle manufacturing, iron shell manufacturing, and auxiliary material manufacturing. In recent years, with the strong support of the local government and reliable guarantee of electricity, the offline transaction volume of Longting brush has reached 140 million yuan, accounting for 35% of the national market; and the online transaction mounts to 300 million yuan, accounting for 70% of the total online transaction. Thus a new leap is achieved. The brush industry has become a "fountain of wealth" for the people around and a "booster" for rural revitalization.

State Grid Taian Power Supply Company innovatively creates the "N+1" service model, relying on the advantages of various professional technologies, to provide the power supply station with professional "backstage" support for the "front-end" services. Based on the actual situation of the enterprise's electricity utilization and the electric equipment, a "one enterprise, one policy" power supply service plan is implemented. The "Rainbow" Communist service team takes the initiative to understand the actual electricity needs of the brush enterprises, conduct safety inspections regularly in the distribution room and manufacturing workshop, identify and eliminate any existing safety hazards promptly, and guide enterprises in safe and scientific electricity utilization. At the same time, the frequency of inspections on distribution lines and equipment has been increased to guarantee the safe and reliable services.

Adhering to the development concept of "rural revitalization, electricity first", State Grid Taian Power Supply Company continues to increase investment in the distribution network, gives the electricity full play as a "leading commander", and becomes a good "electricity manager" of the enterprise with practical actions. Recently, with the preferential policies for small and micro enterprises, the power supply company invest two new 400 kVA transformers for the "Brush Town". Meanwhile, the original low-voltage line diameter was upgraded and renovated, which further reduces the enterprise's production cost and provides "full grid " for high-quality development of the rural revitalization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE State Grid Taian Power Supply Company