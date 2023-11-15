Bloxtel Launches Most Advanced Private 5G Platform in the Market

Innovative startup commercializes its patented blockchain-based telecom technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxtel Inc, a leading provider of blockchain-based telecommunications solutions, announced today the availability of its groundbreaking platform to organizations interested in deploying private 5G networks. The advanced platform, based on its patented decentralized SIM (dSIM) technology, is the world's only 5G Standalone platform capable of supporting asymmetric network authentication.

Earlier this year at the annual Mobile World Congress in Spain, Bloxtel showcased the advantages of using asymmetric cryptography (also known as public key cryptography) with private 5G networks. Bloxtel published a white paper, arguing that symmetric authentication, with the same keys shared in advance, was not the state-of-the-art in enterprise security and represented a major bottleneck in terms of scalability, interoperability, performance and cost.

The breakthrough asymmetric authentication method is built into Bloxtel's private 5G platform. It impacts various performance indicators including a significant reduction of network latency by 80%. It is much needed for 5G-based AI video analytics in mission-critical use cases such as cameras in sports/music venues, factories, shopping centers, school campuses, military bases and other sites detecting weapons, fire, thefts, defects and other events or incidents in real-time.

"We have meticulously focused for the last nine months on iterating our platform and listening to customers,"said Izzo Wane, Co-founder & CEO of Bloxtel. "As we enter the next phase of commercialization, we look forward to enabling a lot of organizations in the US and abroad."

Superior to Wi-Fi and public 5G networks, private 5G ensures more reliable indoor connectivity. In the US alone, the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) radio band spectrum sharing model enabled 300,000 CBRS-based small cells deployed in various private networks. With thousands of private networks globally operating mostly on 4G, key features of 5G Standalone are creating greater demand from enterprises. Unlike most 5G deployments relying on existing 4G infrastructure, 5G Standalone mode, independent of 4G, takes full advantage of 5G features critical in enterprise IoT use cases such as network slicing. As 6G emerges by 2030, millions of decentralized private networks could radically transform the $1.8T+ telecom industry.

Bloxtel raised an undisclosed amount of money from various investors including 500 Global, Side Door Ventures, Monoceros Ventures, Varys Capital, and most recently RW3 Ventures led by Jim Pallotta, an American billionaire and former co-owner of two prominent sports teams: the Boston Celtics basketball team in the NBA and the AS Roma soccer team in Italy. More investors are lining up to support Bloxtel's growth as it rolls out its private 5G network platform.

Bloxtel's platform allows organizations to deploy their private 5G networks within hours. The company ships an evaluation kit consisting of a 5G small cell and a 5G access gateway. Bloxtel then grants access to its Operator dApp, which is a secure Web3 portal running on Bloxtel's enterprise-grade private blockchain customized for dSIM and 5G network management.

Offered as a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), Bloxtel's private 5G platform substantially reduces infrastructure costs while improving multi-tenant privacy and auditability. There are three flexible subscription plans: Basic, Standard and Advanced. The Basic plan, which provides indoor 5G coverage, SIM swapping protection and unlimited dSIMs, is priced at $499 per month per 5G small cell. The Standard plan, priced at $799 per month per 5G small cell, adds a vertically-integrated 5G AI video analytics solution with an exclusive line-up of 5G cameras pre-installed with dSIMs. The Advanced plan, priced at $999 per month per 5G small cell, supports both neutral hosting and peer validation, enabling revenue augmentation with domestic roaming. Organizations can immediately request evaluation kits from Bloxtel's website.

About Bloxtel Inc.

Founded in 2022, Bloxtel helps solve the world's persistent connectivity gap problem. The company is the brainchild of former employees of AT&T and Deutsche Telekom, world's largest telecom companies. The company's founders were pioneers in the field of electronic and integrated SIM technology. Bloxtel's engineering team is located across 5 countries and combines world-class experts in blockchain, telecom, smart cards, cryptography and AI. For more information, please visit www.bloxtel.com

