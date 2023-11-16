Hankook Gauge Index: 1 in 2 Drivers will Opt Off-Road

Latest survey unveils what adventure-seeking drivers want from off-road experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of Americans are interested in getting off the beaten path – as long as there is a trail to follow. New data from Hankook Tire's ongoing Gauge Index survey found that 50% of drivers are interested in an off-road experience. What's more, 48% of that group is most interested in trail driving.

The sense of exploration (23%) and opportunity to experience new scenery (21%) top the list as the most appealing benefits of off-road driving. Further, 29% would prefer to steer off-road in the fall, second only to the summer (37%).

"Off-road enthusiasts are often seen as having an appetite for adventure," said Intae (Ted) Choi, Vice President of Marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our recent Gauge findings align with that perception, and also indicate that there is an added appeal in off-roading's ability to help us experience the world around us."

Those heading off-road also have certain preferences, the Gauge found, especially when it comes to their tires. When purchasing off-road tires, drivers are most likely to consider performance (25%), safety ratings (17%) or longevity (12%). Tires such as those offered in Hankook's Dynapro lineup – including dedicated off-terrain tires like the Dynapro MT2 – are specially designed to perform optimally off-road, while still featuring excellent handling and stability on any road type.

"When heading off-road, drivers want to make sure that their vehicle, and everything equipping it, operates at peak performance to make the most of their adventure," added Choi. "By using tires designed for off-road experiences, drivers can take every turn, rock crawl and muddy moment with confidence."

There is one thing that Americans remain unsure of when it comes to off-road experiences: Electric vehicles. While 40% say they would use an electric vehicle (EV) for off-road driving, those who would not want to off-road in an EV say it's due to concerns about the battery range.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted September 5-8, 2023, polled 1,023 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver's license.

