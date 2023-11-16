HCSC Expands Neighborhood Center Model to New Mexico

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation will be bringing a community-based wellness center to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Health Care Service Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Health Care Service Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Albuquerque neighborhood center, slated to open in summer 2024, will be located in the South Valley. The 2,100 square foot space will offer members of HCSC's New Mexico plan and community members access to in-person resources to improve their health and wellness – all at no cost.

"Partnering with communities through our neighborhood centers strengthens the connection between access and health," said Maurice Smith, HCSC President, CEO and Vice-Chair. "We opened our first hyperlocal center in Chicago in 2019. Since then, we've opened two more centers and offered nearly 5,000 free events and had more than 50,000 people visit our three locations. That is 50,000 people who have enjoyed access to free health screenings and wellness classes, as well as connections to services to enhance their mental and financial well-being."

The new center, to be located at 3925 Las Estancias Way, will also be creating jobs. Staff at the Center will include a manager, health educator, community outreach specialist, community affairs concierge and customer service personnel. Hiring will prioritize the multilingual needs of members and the community.

"We believe that health care is local," said Janice Torrez, president of HCSC's New Mexico division. "It's important for us to be in the neighborhoods where resources are needed. We've been serving people across New Mexico for more than 80 years, and we're committed to improving the overall health of our communities."

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 18.6 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation