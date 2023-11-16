Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Upgraded Charging Dock for ChatGPT-enabled Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce a new edition of the Company's patent-pending Lucyd Dock product.

Lucyd glasses placed on the Dock to charge. Additional USB ports in the rear for multi-device charging. Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (PRNewswire)

The Lucyd Dock is a first-of-its-kind charging accessory for smart eyewear. Users can simply drop Lucyd Lyte eyewear on the Dock to charge, just as they would drop traditional glasses on the nightstand or desk before bed.

Several core improvements have been added to the Dock 2.0, while maintaining the MSRP of $34.99. The new features include:

Cordlessly connects to all Lucyd Lyte models with new auto-adjusting magnetic contacts.

Works with all Lucyd models including petite, medium and new XL pairs.

Indicator light turns on when charging and shuts off when charging complete.

Two USB-A and one USB-C charging port to simultaneously charge your smartphone, smartwatch and other devices in addition to Lucyd Lyte .

USB data capability so you can use the Dock as a USB hub for your computer - read flash drives, connect your mouse and keyboard, and more.

More compact and travel-friendly than the Dock 1.0.

New 99% post-consumer recycled packaging with 5-language product info for global sales.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "We are closer than ever to our goal of the world's most user-friendly smartglasses with the launch of the Lucyd Dock 2.0. I am confident our customers will enjoy using the Dock to keep their various devices charged and their cables more neatly organized. By adding the new USB data functionality enabling the Dock to be used as a USB hub for computers, we have made it even more of a must-have accessory for our smart eyewear customers."

The new Dock, and all models of Lucyd Lyte eyewear with dozens of custom and Rx lens options, are available at Lucyd.co.

To see Lucyd Lyte and its seamless voice access to ChatGPT in action, watch the new video.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the new charging dock 2.0. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

