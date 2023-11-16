REI Co-op to open in Albany, New York in fall 2024

New store will be the sixth location in New York, following Ithaca opening next summer

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open in Albany, New York in fall 2024. The store will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop. REI Albany will be the co-op's sixth store in the state, following a new location in Ithaca that will open next summer.

"We've long recognized the opportunity to serve REI members and the broader outdoor community in the Capital Region," said Sonny Russell, REI regional director. "We're grateful for the loyalty of our members in Upstate New York who shop online or travel to one of our northeast stores. We look forward to serving them locally and building partnerships with nonprofits doing incredible work to create belonging in the outdoors."

Store Facts

Address: Crossgates Mall, One Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, NY 12203

Store size: Approximately 25,000 square feet

Features: Full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop , buy online-pick up in store, and curbside pickup

REI membership: 42,700 REI members in the Albany - Schenectady - Troy ( New York ) DMA and nearly 716,000 in New York state

REI Albany will be the sixth store in New York

Closest location to REI Albany: REI West Hartford, Connecticut (122 miles, opened 2007)

REI stores in New York : Carle Place (174 miles away, opened 2011); Huntington Station (182 miles away, opened Nov. 3, 2023 ), Manhattan /SoHo (155 miles away, opened 2011), and Rochester (222 miles away, opened 2017). The co-op will open next summer in Ithaca (161 miles away)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear program called Re/Supply to find great deals on lightly used gear and trade-in products for gift cards, discounts on shop services and experiences, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

Building on decades of supporting local and national nonprofits across the country, the REI Cooperative Action Fund launched in 2021 as a 501(c)(3) organization to bring together the collective strength of the co-op community. As a community-supported nonprofit, the REI Fund is fueled by donations from REI members, customers, employees, foundations and corporate partners – including REI Co-op. Each spring and fall, the REI Fund announces new investments to provide unrestricted funding to nonprofit partners that are strengthening the health and well-being of communities through time outside. REI staff across the country can identify regional local organizations whose missions focus on improving access to outdoor recreation places, as well as those connecting nearby underrepresented communities to time outdoors.

The REI Fund recently made a record investment, contributing $6.1 million to more than 260 organizations creating a more equitable outdoors, including $150,000 in total to six nonprofits in New York. In 2023, the REI Fund has granted $10.1 million across the country. To learn more about investments made in New York state, visit https://www.reifund.org/grantees.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire 50 employees in Albany. Candidates interested in joining the team can learn more and apply online at REI.jobs . Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 188 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

