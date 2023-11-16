SEABOURN ANNOUNCES "2026 WORLD CRUISE - RING OF FIRE: HIDDEN GEMS": AN UNFORGETTABLE 129-DAY VOYAGE ON SEABOURN SOJOURN

2026 World Cruise to uncover the natural treasures, regional flavors, and hidden gems of the Ring of Fire, exploring 63 destinations in 14 countries and featuring seven overnights and seven extended stays

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, invites guests to step into a world of ultra-luxury, comfort and enchanting exploration with its "2026 World Cruise – Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems." The 129-day voyage on Seabourn Sojourn will visit 63 extraordinary destinations and ports in 14 countries and offer many new value-added amenities and benefits to elevate the guest experience. The 2026 World Cruise is now open for sale, and the entire itinerary is available on Seabourn's website.

Departing Los Angeles on January 6, 2026, the award-winning, ultra-luxury Seabourn Sojourn will travel approximately 28,000 nautical miles, crossing the International Dateline and Equator not once, but twice. The voyage will explore the lush volcanic islands and atolls of the South Pacific, circumnavigate the wild coasts of Australia, and weave through the beguiling islands of Japan at the cusp of spring flowers season before crossing the North Pacific to Glacier Bay National Park to usher in the Alaskan summer. The sailing will feature five maiden calls and a combination of popular marquee ports, cosmopolitan cities and smaller hidden gems. Guests will enjoy seven overnights and linger late into the evening in seven ports, offering guests ample opportunities to explore these fascinating destinations in depth.

"Our 2026 World Cruise is a masterful mosaic of moments, designed for guests to uncover the hidden gems of the Ring of Fire while enjoying the comfort of Seabourn's signature, ultra-luxury services. Whether they choose to sail the full journey or on one of our shorter segments, our guests will discover a world of hidden gems that very few individuals have ever experienced," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "In addition to offering an unforgettable itinerary, we also worked very hard to provide a number of new amenities to deliver an unparalleled and best ever value for our guests. We invite our extraordinary guests to join us on this voyage that will transcend the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel and provide numerous out of the ordinary experiences."

The 2026 World Cruise includes a meticulously curated, value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities for guests who book the full 129-day World Cruise. These include several new offerings such as private dining experiences and tasting menus, premium internet packages with Starlink technology, medical services package, an extended two-night pre-cruise hotel stay, and a 30 percent increase in shipboard credit of up to USD$10,000 per suite.

In addition, the company invested in providing elevated, exclusive World Cruise Events to deliver unique and unforgettable experiences at select destinations. Available only for guests who book the full World Cruise. These include a Gala Bon Voyage Dinner in Los Angeles the night prior to embarkation, hosted by the Seabourn President; a Private Māori Welcome and performance in Māori Galley in Aukland, New Zealand; an exclusive dinner with regional cuisine, wines and local entertainment at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens; and an elegant dinner of traditional and modern Japanese dishes and beverages including wines and sakes in Kanazawa. Local shows, regional cuisines, and palate-pleasing wines will be available for all guests to enjoy as they sail around the globe.

A sampling of destination highlights during the "Ring of Fire" World Cruise includes:

Suva , Vitu Levu, Fiji : The vibrant heart of Viti Levu's southeastern coast beckons with its tropical allure. A featured shore excursion, "The Jewel of Fiji " , lets guests Experience an exhilarating longboat cruise past Fiji's lush tropical rain forest and up a gorge to see cascading waterfalls.



Mystery Island, Vanuatu– maiden call for Seabourn Sojourn: Situated at the southern tip of the Vanuatu archipelago, Mystery Island beckons with its pristine allure. An optional shore excursion allows guests to snorkel in the crystal-clear waters to see the ecosystem of an undisturbed coral reef.

Robe, South Australia – maiden call for Seabourn: Picture perfect amongst the magnificent blues and greens of South Australia's Limestone Coast, this coastal village boasts an abundant tapestry of historic buildings, pristine coastal national parks, eclectic shopping, and bustling food scenes.



Broome, Western Australia : The gateway to the Kimberley, Broome's history, natural wonders and timeless charm make it a must-visit destination for those seeking history, adventure, and the serenity of Australia's northwest coast. A featured shore excursion includes a sunset Camel ride at Cable Beach.

Hualien, Taiwan : Often known as the gateway to the breathtaking Taroko Gorge, Hualien's glistening lakes, pristine beaches, epic hiking trails, picturesque rice terraces, and vibrant night markets have a presence all their own. A featured shore excursion welcomes guests to experience the Taroko Gorge, the world's deepest marble canyon.



Akita and Miyako, Japan – maiden calls for Seabourn: For the first time in Seabourn history, Seabourn Sojourn will travel to the hot springs and samurai districts of Akita and Miyako. Sheltered along the enchanting Sea of Japan coast, Akita boasts a captivating blend of modern and old, with a cityscape that showcases an intriguing contrast of architectural styles. Japan's main island, Miyako, Iwate, is situated along the Pacific coast surrounded by stunning scenery of Sanriku Fukko National Park and a sandy coastline defined by dramatic rock formations carved by the pounding surf.

Kushiro, Japan : A highlight of eastern Hokkaido for many birders because of the possibilities to encounter the red crested or tancho crane. A featured shore excursion welcomes guests to experience Kushiro Shitsugen, Japan's largest marshland to discover more than 2,000 varieties of animals and plants.



Sitka, Alaska : Sitka is the only Inside Passage community that fronts the Pacific Ocean, hugging Baranof Island's west shore in the shadow of the impressive Mount Edgecumbe.

Guests who book the full 129-day voyage will receive the following amenities:

NEW Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi packages, powered by Starlink

NEW Included medical services package, valued at $1,000USD

NEW Exclusive private dining experiences and sensational tasting menus

NEW Expanded and enhanced Special Events, exclusive to full World Cruise guests

NEW Up to $10,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite^

Included Round-trip Business or First Class Air✝

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing on board

2-night pre-cruise hotel stay

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Gala Bon Voyage dinner in Los Angeles the night prior to embarkation, hosted by the Seabourn President‡

Personal Valet ® luggage shipping service

Visa package

50% Reduced Deposit at booking✝

Special President's Event‡

Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts‡

‡Gala Bon Voyage dinner and Exclusive events and gifts are for full voyage guests only.

✝In select markets.

^Value determined by suite level.

Guests who book on or before February 28, 2024, will receive 10 percent off the total price. Certain restrictions apply.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

