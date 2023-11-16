Torr Water Technologies: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Torr Water Technologies, a pioneering force in energy, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Foundry and Forge programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Torr Water Technologies presented its dual-use innovation.

Torr Water Technologies employs a novel ocean desalination technology based on distillation through thermal and pressure gradients (DTPG).

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Torr Water Technologies was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 6 teams in the Foundry program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Torr Water Technologies had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"I would highly recommend the program as a true learning experience in licensing and commercialization of early-stage technology in the govtech space," a team member stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Torr Water Technologies' journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

