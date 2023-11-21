KIA AMERICA CONTINUES TO "ACCELERATE THE GOOD" WITH YEAR END FUNDRAISING DRIVE & CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

From November 16, 2023 , through January 2, 2024 , Kia will make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for each new eligible Kia vehicle sold, or leased, and delivered in the U.S.

Kia's minimum monetary donation of $1,500,000 will support St. Jude's mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for catastrophic pediatric diseases through research and treatment1

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Kia America will support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a donation for each new eligible Kia vehicle sold, or leased, and delivered in the U.S. between November 16, 2023 and January 2, 2024. The minimum $1,500,000 donation is part of Kia's ongoing support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through it's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative. Last year, Kia donated $1.35 million and was named the 2023 St. Jude New Corporate Partner of the Year.

To drive awareness about St. Jude and its commitment to families whose children are diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Kia is launching a 30-second broadcast spot entitled "The Season of Giving Back," which details Kia's long-standing partnership with St. Jude. Kia's donation will support the St. Jude mission of advancing treatments and cures for pediatric diseases and the promise that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. For more information, please visit www.kia.com/seasonofgivingback.

"Kia is proud to once again partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to drive awareness of their all-important mission and provide funds to help children and their families receive the world-class care and support they deserve," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "After 15 months of consecutive year-over-year sales growth, we anticipate a strong finish to 2023 and look forward to Kia making an even more sizable donation than we did last year. Kia is honored to be a small part of the impact St. Jude Children's Research Hospital makes on the lives of people nationwide."

"The partnership between Kia and St. Jude is rooted in creativity and compassion, and we're once again grateful to Kia's leadership, dealer network and customers who hold this mission so dear," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Thanks in part to partnerships rooted in purpose like this one, St. Jude is expanding our lifesaving mission globally to help ensure kids everywhere have the chance to celebrate every moment."

This donation is a further extension of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $22 million to those in need since 2019. Kia has made donations to causes that include treating childhood illness, helping to fight hunger and homelessness, relief for victims of natural disasters, and aid for military families.

Kia actively encourages its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support. For information on how to donate please visit www.stjude.org.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

1 Kia will donate $14.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 16, 2023 and January 2, 2024 – with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,500,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® See www.kia.com/seasonofgivingback for more details.

