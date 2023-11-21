Skytale Group Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to The Laser Center of Marin

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group (Skytale), an investment banking and management consulting firm specializing in healthcare businesses, announces it acted as exclusive sell-side advisor to The Laser Center of Marin on its partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners (Alpha: partnerwithalpha.com). The Laser Center of Marin is the premier medical aesthetics practice in Marin County, California. This partnership with The Laser Center of Marin represents a significant expansion within the state of California for Alpha and its first partnership in Marin County.

"With over two decades of experience in providing high quality medical aesthetics to the greater Marin County community, the Laser Center of Marin has built a strong reputation for delivering preeminent face and body aesthetic and wellness solutions," said Skytale's Tedd Van Gorden. "We are thrilled to have served as advisors for founders Kevin and Denise Jones and helping them identify the right strategic partner for them and their entire team. We are confident The Laser Center of Marin will continue to reach new heights through their partnership with Alpha."

"We've been fortunate to experience significant success in recent years and this, coupled with current industry trends inspired us to find a partner that shared our commitment to excellence," said Denise Jones, co-founder and owner of The Laser Center of Marin. "We knew it would be important to find an advisor who understood the market and that could help us find the right partner to continue our growth — Skytale fit the bill."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha," added Kevin Jones, co-founder and owner of The Laser Center of Marin. "When evaluating the right fit for the next stage of our practice, we found alignment with Alpha in their business practices and how they viewed unlocking our team's growth potential. We are excited to see how we can grow together in the future."

"Partnering with The Laser Center of Marin marks a pivotal step for Alpha in expanding our reach within California. Their esteemed reputation and commitment to excellence in medical aesthetics align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation," said John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha. "Skytale Group played a pivotal role in guiding The Laser Center of Marin through the partnership process with us. Their management of the process was exemplary, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction. We truly appreciated their professionalism and the efficiency with which they handled every aspect of this new partnership."

Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Senior Vice President, Tedd Van Gorden; Associate, James Wimpress; Senior Analyst, Christian Guy; and Analyst, Tommy Steis represented The Laser Center of Marin in the partnership process.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is a management consulting firm and investment bank based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetic, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities.

