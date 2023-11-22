BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]

For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023: [ 2]

Revenue was RMB2,226.7 million ( US$305.2 million ), compared to RMB2,029.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global.

Gross profit was RMB51.8 million ( US$7.1 million ), compared to a gross loss of RMB39.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to further improvements in operating efficiency for both Freight and Supply Chain Management. Gross profit margin was 2.3%, compared to a gross loss margin of 1.9% in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB193.0 million ( US$26.5 million ), compared to RMB378.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations [3][4] was RMB180.9 million ( US$24.8 million ), compared to RMB363.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS [5] from continuing operations was RMB9.46 (US$1.30) , compared to a loss of RMB17.60 in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS [3][4] from continuing operations was RMB8.81 (US$1.21) , compared to a loss of RMB16.79 in the third quarter of 2022.

EBITDA[6] from continuing operations was negative RMB151.2 million ( US$20.7 million ), compared to negative RMB335.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[6] from continuing operations was negative RMB139.1 million ( US$19.1 million ), compared to negative RMB320.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

BEST Freight – BEST Freight recorded a revenue growth of 10.0% in the third quarter of 2023, year over year. Freight's gross margin was 3.2%, representing a 6.2% percentage points improvement from the same period of 2022 as we continued to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency.

BEST Supply Chain Management – Driven by its best-in-class service quality and digital capabilities, BEST Supply Chain Management recorded a gross margin of 9.1% compared to 7.2% in the same period of 2022.

BEST Global – In the third quarter, BEST Global continued its robust post-COVID recovery. BEST Global's revenue increased by 30.2% and its parcel volumes increased by 44.9%, both year over year, with parcel volumes in Vietnam and Malaysia, increased by 64.9% and 122.0%, respectively. Total volume of the cross-border business in the third quarter increased by approximately 41.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Others – The Company continued to wind down its Capital business line and expects to complete the wind-down by the end of 2023.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

September 30, 2021

September 30,

2022

September 30, 2023

2022 vs

2021

2023 vs

2022









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,427

2,527 2,557

4.1 %

1.2 % Supply Chain Management

volume (Tonne in '000) 260 480 680

84.6 % 41.7 % Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 37,082

27,044

39,194

(27.1 %)

44.9 %

FINANCIAL RESULTS[7]

For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment













Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Total Freight 1,325,833 65.3 %

1,457,988 199,834 65.5 %

10.0 % Supply Chain

Management 461,527 22.7 %

465,790 63,842 20.9 %

0.9 % Global 211,347 10.4 %

275,198 37,719 12.4 %

30.2 % Others[8] 30,417 1.6 %

27,680 3,794 1.2 %

(9.0 %) Total Revenue 2,029,124 100.0 %

2,226,656 305,189 100.0 %

9.7 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,458.0 million ( US$199.8 million ) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1,325.8 million in the same period last year. Freight service revenue increased by 10.0% year over year, primarily resulting from increases in average selling price per tonne.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 0.9% year over year to RMB465.8 million ( US$63.8 million ) for the third quarter of 2023, up from RMB461.5 million in the same period of last year.

Global Service Revenue increased by 30.2% year over year to RMB275.2 million ( US$37.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB211.3 million in the same period last year primarily due to rapid volume growth in Vietnam , Malaysia and cross-border business.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment

















Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (1,365,074) 103.0 %

(1,410,625) (193,342) 96.8 %

（6.2ppt） Supply Chain

Management (428,190) 92.8 %

(423,320) (58,021) 90.9 %

（1.9ppt） Global (255,341) 120.8 %

(324,408) (44,464) 117.9 %

(2.9ppt) Others (19,469) 64.0 %

(16,540) (2,267) 59.8 %

（4.2ppt） Total Cost of Revenue (2,068,074) 101.9 %

(2,174,893) (298,094) 97.7 %

（4.2ppt）

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,410.6 million ( US$193.3 million ), or 96.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The 6.2 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher price and reduced unit cost.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB423.3 million ( US$58.0 million ), or 90.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The 1.9 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and optimized customer mix.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB324.4 million ( US$44.5 million ), or 117.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The 2.9% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to higher gross margin in cross-border business and Vietnam .

Gross Profit was RMB51.8 million (US$7.1 million), compared to a gross loss of RMB39.0 million in the third quarter of 2022; Gross Margin was positive 2.3%, compared to negative 1.9% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB236.3 million (US$32.4 million), or 10.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB275.2 million, or 13.6% of revenue, in the same period of 2022. SG&A expenses in the third quarter decreased by 14.1% year over year due to reduced headcount and bad debt expense.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB27.8 million (US$3.8 million) or 1.3% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB39.6 million or 2.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to reduced headcount.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB15.9 million in the same period of 2022. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.05 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB193.0 million (US$26.5 million), compared to RMB378.9 million in the same period of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses, non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB180.9 million (US$24.8 million), compared to RMB363.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB9.46 (US$1.30), compared to a loss of RMB17.60 in the same period of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB8.81 (US$1.21), compared to a loss of RMB16.79 in the third quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was negative RMB139.1 million (US$19.1 million), compared to negative RMB320.0 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was negative 6.2%, compared to negative 15.8% in the same period of 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2,360.9 million (US$323.6 million), compared to RMB3,332.0 million as of September 30, 2022. In the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately US$75 million (RMB 542 million) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB234.4 million (US$32.13 million), compared to RMB250.4 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the decreased net loss in the third quarter of 2023.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of November 09, 2023, the Company had approximately 397.6 million ordinary shares outstanding [9]. Each American Depositary Share represents twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company could repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American Depositary Shares over a 12-month period. The Company's board of directors has terminated the share repurchase program, effective as of September 25, 2023. Prior to the program's termination, the Company repurchased a total of 1,265,685 ADSs for a total amount paid of US$3,311,134.95 (excluding commissions) under the program.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)













Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2023 2022 2023



RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Revenue













Freight 1,325,833 1,457,988 199,834 3,627,082 3,902,486 534,880

Supply Chain Management 461,527 465,790 63,842 1,321,473 1,387,250 190,138

Global 211,347 275,198 37,719 721,227 711,607 97,534

Others 30,417 27,680 3,794 92,895 78,250 10,725

Total Revenue 2,029,124 2,226,656 305,189 5,762,677 6,079,593 833,277

Cost of Revenue













Freight (1,365,074) (1,410,625) (193,342) (3,837,911) (3,784,616) (518,725)

Supply Chain Management (428,190) (423,320) (58,021) (1,233,307) (1,256,540) (172,223)

Global (255,341) (324,408) (44,464) (817,573) (861,338) (118,056)

Others (19,469) (16,540) (2,267) (78,967) (44,989) (6,166)

Total Cost of Revenue (2,068,074) (2,174,893) (298,094) (5,967,758) (5,947,483) (815,170)

Gross (Loss)/Profit (38,950) 51,763 7,095 (205,081) 132,110 18,107

Selling Expenses (62,241) (68,054) (9,328) (183,297) (184,541) (25,293)

General and Administrative

Expenses (212,921) (168,286) (23,066) (680,607) (528,375) (72,420)

Research and Development

Expenses (39,632) (27,843) (3,816) (114,934) (86,468) (11,851)

Other operating

(expense)/income, net (14,185) 973 133 105,430 83 11

Loss from Operations (367,929) (211,447) (28,982) (1,078,489) (667,191) (91,446)

Interest Income 19,981 18,283 2,506 61,153 65,962 9,041

Interest Expense (20,569) (15,800) (2,166) (72,729) (50,419) (6,911)

Foreign Exchange (loss)/gain (98,628) 6,177 847 (201,048) (25,760) (3,531)

Other Income 2,657 131 18 23,765 10,598 1,453

Other Expense (464) (103) (14) 19,578 (3,819) (524)

Gain on changes in the fair value of derivative assets/liabilities 86,108 10,279 1,409 149,196 46,436 6,365

Loss before Income Tax and

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (378,844) (192,480) (26,382) (1,098,574) (624,193) (85,553)

Income Tax Expense (93) (568) (77) (405) (892) (122)

Loss before Share of Net loss

of Equity Investees (378,937) (193,048) (26,459) (1,098,979) (625,085) (85,675)

Net Loss from continuing

operations (378,937) (193,048) (26,459) (1,098,979) (625,085) (85,675)

Net (Loss)/income from

discontinued operations (8,904) - - (6,677) 15,222 2,086

Net Loss (387,841) (193,048) (26,459) (1,105,656) (609,863) (83,589)

Net Loss from continuing

operations attributable to non-

controlling interests (9,976) (14,942) (2,048) (26,925) (42,171) (5,780)

Net Loss attributable to BEST

Inc. (377,865) (178,106) (24,411) (1,078,731) (567,692) (77,809)





















Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)

















As of December 31,2022 As of September 30, 2023



RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 533,481

482,817 66,175 Restricted Cash 399,337

227,113 31,128 Accounts and Notes Receivables 691,324

869,922 119,233 Inventories 16,480

10,213 1,400 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 777,842

687,850 94,278 Short‑term Investments 725,043

36,377 4,986 Amounts Due from Related Parties 76,368

41,732 5,720 Lease Rental Receivables 43,067

40,326 5,527 Total Current Assets 3,262,942

2,396,350 328,447 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 784,732

731,424 100,250 Intangible Assets, Net 75,553

88,541 12,136 Long‑term Investments 156,859

156,859 21,499 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,420 Non‑current Deposits 50,767

42,907 5,881 Other Non‑current Assets 75,666

113,360 15,537 Restricted Cash 1,545,605

1,614,553 221,293 Lease Rental Receivables 40,188

3,817 523 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 1,743,798

1,413,430 193,727 Total non‑current Assets 4,527,303

4,219,026 578,266 Total Assets 7,790,245

6,615,376 906,713 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 79,148

19,801 2,714 Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties 522,744

538,485 73,806 Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties 77

79 11 Short‑term Bank Loans 183,270

442,845 60,697 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,430,004

1,597,125 218,904 Income Tax Payable 1,563

2,538 348 Customer Advances and Deposits and Deferred

Revenue 277,737

279,771 38,346 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,145,654

1,051,736 144,152 Financing Lease Liabilities 11,873

1,267 174 Operating Lease Liabilities 544,262

538,255 73,774 Amounts Due to Related Parties 1,315

1,436 196 Total Current Liabilities 4,197,647

4,473,338 613,122













Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)

















As of December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 522,744

- - Long-term borrowings 381

- - Operating Lease Liabilities 1,292,057

1,138 156 Financing Lease Liabilities 26,024

21,368 2,929 Other Non‑current Liabilities 18,752

956,243 131,064 Long-term Bank Loans 928,894

963,976 132,124 Total Non‑current Liabilities 2,788,852

1,942,725 266,273 Total Liabilities 6,986,499

6,416,063 879,395 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 26,297 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 26,297 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,562 Treasury Shares -

(23,853) (3,269) Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,481,417

19,518,882 2,675,285 Accumulated Deficit (18,934,860)

(19,502,552) (2,673,047) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 124,464

115,794 15,871 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 697,009

134,259 18,402 Non-controlling Interests (85,128)

(126,811) (17,381) Total Shareholders' Equity 611,881

7,448 1,021 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity

and Shareholders' Equity 7,790,245

6,615,376 906,713

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 2023

2022 2023



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing operating

activities (250,375) (234,429) (32,131)

(809,772) (555,609) (76,153) Net cash used in discontinued

operating activities (7,917) - -

(66,174) - - Net cash used in operating activities (258,292) (234,429) (32,131)

(875,946) (555,609) (76,153) Net cash generated from/(used in)

from continuing investing activities 891,756 65,212 8,938

(88,780) 701,698 96,176 Net cash generated from/(used in)

investing activities 891,756 65,212 8,938

(88,780) 701,698 96,176 Net cash used in from continuing

financing activities (982,052) (602,297) (82,552)

(1,948,848) (375,362) (51,448) Net cash used in from financing

activities (982,052) (602,297) (82,552)

(1,948,848) (375,362) (51,448) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash 44,482 27,416 3,758

92,586 75,333 10,325 Net decrease in Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (304,106) (744,098) (101,987)

(2,820,988) (153,940) (21,099) Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning of

Period 2,799,266 3,068,581 420,584

5,316,148 2,478,423 339,696 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 2,495,160 2,324,483 318,597

2,495,160 2,324,483 318,597 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash from continuing

operations at End of Period 2,495,160 2,324,483 318,597

2,495,160 2,324,483 318,597





















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin









Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated[10] Total Net Loss (37,702) (477) (114,597) (16,993) (23,279) (193,048) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,330 8,558 11,278 283 4,287 43,736 Interest Expense - - - - 15,800 15,800 Income Tax Expense 2 1 - 565 - 568 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (18,283) (18,283) EBITDA (18,370) 8,082 (103,319) (16,145) (21,475) (151,227) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 1,680 865 510 9 9,089 12,153 Adjusted EBITDA (16,690) 8,947 (102,809) (16,136) (12,386) (139,074) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (1.1 %) 1.9 % (37.4 %) (58.3 %) - (6.2 %)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (138,749) (9,664) (110,426) (48,601) (71,497) (378,937) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,417 8,397 6,531 1,976 6,025 42,346 Interest Expense - - - - 20,569 20,569 Income Tax Expense - (22) - 115 - 93 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (19,981) (19,981) EBITDA (119,332) (1,289) (103,895) (46,510) （64,884） (335,910) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,511 1,314 1,354 23 10,694 15,896 Adjusted EBITDA (116,821) 25 (102,541) (46,487) (54,190) (320,014) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (8.8 %) 0.0 % (48.5 %) (152.8 %) - (15.8 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:

Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin









Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (37,702) (477) (114,597) (16,993) (23,279) (193,048) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,680 865 510 9 9,089 12,153 Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income (36,022) 388 (114,087) (16,984) (14,190) (180,895) Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income

Margin (2.5 %) 0.1 % (41.5 %) (61.4 %) - (8.1 %)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (138,749) (9,664) (110,426) (48,601) (71,497) (378,937) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,511 1,314 1,354 23 10,694 15,896 Non-GAAP Net Loss (136,238) (8,350) (109,072) (48,578) (60,803) (363,041) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (10.3 %) (1.8 %) (51.6 %) (159.7 %) - (17.9 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS

















Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2023

2023 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (178,106) (24,411)

(582,914) (79,895) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 12,153 1,666

37,419 5,129 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (165,953) (22,746)

(545,495) (74,766) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 376,632,651 376,632,651

385,954,907 385,954,907 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 376,632,651 376,632,651

385,954,907 385,954,907 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.47) (0.06)

(1.51) (0.21) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.03 0.00

0.10 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.44) (0.06)

(1.41) (0.19)











Diluted loss per ADS (9.46) (1.30)

(30.21) (4.14) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.65 0.09

1.94 0.27 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (8.81) (1.21)

(28.27) (3.87)















[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.

[2] In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

[3] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).

[4] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.

[5] Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.

[6] EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).

[7] All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.

[8] "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business unit.

[9] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.

[10] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEST Inc.