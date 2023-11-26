YAS MARINA CIRCUIT: MILESTONE 15TH EDITION OF ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX THE MOST SUSTAINABLE EVER

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The milestone 15th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the most sustainable edition to date.

Yas Marina Circuit achieves FIA Three-Star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi GP 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Ethara,Yas Marina Circuit) (PRNewswire)

Building on previous achievements, event promoter Ethara has unveiled a raft of new green initiatives at Yas Marina Circuit for this year's #AbuDhabiGP, including a 100% upgrade of all track lights. With a switch to LEDs and brand-new RGBW track lights, the new system has reduced the number of lighting fixtures by 17%, power consumption by 40%, and carbon emissions by 30%.

The fan-favourite venue Abu Dhabi Hill will again be fully powered by a 75kW panel and battery storage solution, following the system's introduction in 2022. Yas Marina Circuit also unveiled its first solar-powered car park, with a capacity of 1 MW. When the system goes live in the first quarter of next year, it will provide an average of up to 40% of the venue's annual daytime power consumption.

Other green measures introduced include all staff uniforms made from recycled plastics, a 'plastic-free' environment at the Media Centre, Paddock and Pit Lane as well as Team Villas.

The circuit's commitment to socially responsible operations is fully in line with the Formula 1® environmental sustainability plan, which should enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, hosting sustainable events by 2025 and becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: "We are constantly working on improving our environmental management efforts across the whole Yas Marina Circuit community, and we are proud that this weekend will be our most sustainable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ever. This represents a key marker in our progress and ever-evolving journey to net-zero operations – driven by innovative low-carbon solutions."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285399/YMC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285400/YMC_2.jpg

Solar Panels on Abu Dhabi Hill as part of Yas Marina Circuit's UN Sports for Climate Action Pledge (PRNewsfoto/Ethara,Yas Marina Circuit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yas Marina Circuit; Ethara