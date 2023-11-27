OffSec Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies OffSec's Internal Controls and Processes

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OffSec , the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development and learning, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that OffSec has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating the necessary internal controls and processes.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA . During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of OffSec's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"This achievement underscores OffSec's commitment to adhering to industry best practices and safeguarding client information with the highest level of care. Emphasizing that security is an ongoing process, we remain dedicated to continuous improvement and expansion over time. Today, we take a moment to celebrate this significant milestone in creating a path to a secure future," said Ning Wang, CEO of OffSec.

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "OffSec delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on OffSec's controls."

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 6,800 hours of content, 1,800 videos, and 4,200 labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux , the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow OffSec on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Discord and Instagram .

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit kirkpatrickprice.com , follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn , or subscribe to our YouTube channel .

