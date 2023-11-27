SMARTKEM, INC. CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, DR. SIMON OGIER, TO GIVE LIVE PRESENTATION AT TECHBLICK MINI- AND MICRO-LED DISPLAYS CONFERENCE

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that can drive the next generation of displays, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Simon Ogier, will be giving a live presentation at the virtual TechBlick Mini- and Micro-LED Displays conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The presentation titled, "Chip-first active-matrix micro-LED displays using low temperature OTFT backplanes" will focus on SmartKem's unique technology and micro-LED display application. This presentation will demonstrate the capabilities of the technology described in a recent paper by SmartKem titled "Wafer-scale organic-on-III-V monolithic heterogeneous integration for active-matrix micro-LED displays" which was published in the journal, Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-42443-8

Virtual Conference: TechBlick Mini- & Micro-LED Displays: Markets, Manufacturing Innovations, Applications, Promising Start-ups

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 11:50 AM ET / 3:50 PM GMT

About SmartKem

SmartKem is reshaping the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or electronic polymers, are used to make a new type of transistor that could potentially revolutionize the display industry. SmartKem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technologies. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK and retains a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @SmartKemTRUFLEX.

