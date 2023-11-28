Billtrust is Moving Finance Forward™ with Improved Insights from its AI-Powered Accounts Receivable Software Platform

New Release Delivers Enhanced AR Visibility, New Days to Pay Index and a Unified User Experience

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announces a new, easier-to-use interface for its AI-powered accounts receivable (AR) software platform which delivers improved insights and a more holistic view of AR processes to optimize cash flow and improve staff productivity. The new, platform-wide user experience – coinciding with the company's new Moving Finance Forward™ brand promise and featuring a new Days to Pay Index – maximizes the office of the CFO's ability to achieve a unified order-to-cash operation by:

Leveraging data for better analytics and insights. Billtrust now delivers a more panoramic perspective of the entire order-to-cash process, providing valuable insights across the entire enterprise.

Maximizing customer satisfaction. The Billtrust platform offers the convenience of accepting multiple payment methods through any available channel, providing more flexibility for customers while gaining more control over their invoice and payment demands.

Allowing teams to spend more time on high value projects. When freed from time-consuming manual tasks, teams are now able to focus on more valuable interactions, projects or activities.

Billtrust customers will benefit from a more unified experience and a complete, AI-powered view of customers' activity.

"The value of analytics and actionable insights for finance teams has never been more important, as CFOs seek a more comprehensive view of their entire business," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "Billtrust customers will now benefit from a more unified experience with an AI-powered, complete view of customers' activity across their entire AR process. And as they leverage our unified platform of AR solutions, we can offer more dynamic analytics, presenting them with valuable real-time data and insights to help them make faster, more intelligent and cost-effective decisions."

Days to Pay Index

Billtrust's new Days to Pay Index is now a part of its Invoicing analytics dashboard. A proprietary benchmark measurement, the Days to Pay Index provides customers with unparalleled insights into their payment collection efficiency, compared against peers within the expansive Billtrust customer base. In addition to providing the ability to identify opportunities to make adjustments to increase cash flow, other key features include:

Precision and timeliness. Updated nightly, data is reflective of the chosen timeframe in the user dashboard.

Data privacy. All the data employed is anonymized, ensuring data privacy while offering insightful performance metrics.

Exclusivity and accessibility. Exclusively for U.S. Invoicing clients, this feature comes at no added costs, emphasizing Billtrust's commitment to adding value.

Moving Finance Forward

Billtrust's "Moving Finance Forward" brand promise encapsulates the company's commitment to re-engineering the order-to-cash process, simplifying and elevating the customer experience and helping companies achieve financial objectives faster. The new brand campaign will be carried through Billtrust.com and digital media channels, as well as the company's advertising and public relations efforts.

"The strength in 'Moving Finance Forward' is both in its simplicity and how it embodies what we set out to do for our customers," said Rajasekar. "We help move finance forward by empowering teams to propel growth, guide and inspire their businesses."

In addition, as part of the "Moving Finance Forward" initiative, Billtrust.com now features new, interactive web browsing capabilities allowing customers to easily access real-time information, and a new e-book, Moving Finance Forward with Unified Order-to-Cash , is now available to enable finance teams to learn more about leveraging advanced analytics, AI and automation across their AR processes.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

