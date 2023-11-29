Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,022.2 million ( US$140.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 12.1% increase from the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB278.4 million ( US$38.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, narrowed by 6.5% from the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [1] was RMB225.3 million ( US$30.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, narrowed by 10.1% from the same period of 2022.

Average monthly active users (MAUs) [2] reached 110.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Average monthly subscribing members[3] reached 14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 35.9% increase from the same period of 2022.

"Our significant strides in commercialization and the vibrant dynamism across the Zhihu community once again drove sustainable business growth during the third quarter of 2023. Our total revenues for the quarter continued their year-over-year growth momentum, fueled by accelerated development in paid memberships and our vocational training business," said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and CEO of Zhihu. "We will devote more resources to our multi-engine monetization strategy on a mid- to long-term basis. This strategy enabled us to deliver resilient revenue growth this year despite the macro uncertainties. I am committed to narrowing losses by improving strategy execution. Zhihu will continue to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into its products and business operations to enhance content quality and user experience."

Mr. Henry Sha, CFO of Zhihu, added, "We achieved another strong quarter with total revenues increasing by 12.1% year over year. Among our various revenue streams, our paid membership revenue grew by 39.2% while our vocational training business soared 85.6%, both year over year. We further enhanced our gross margin through ongoing cost efficiency refinements. Despite the challenging economic climate, we are well-positioned to execute our growth strategy and achieve our financial targets."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB1,022.2 million (US$140.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 12.1% increase from RMB911.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Marketing services revenue[4] was RMB383.0 million (US$52.5 million), compared with RMB461.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Paid membership revenue was RMB466.8 million (US$64.0 million), representing a 39.2% increase from RMB335.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the continued growth of our subscribing members.

Vocational training revenue was RMB144.8 million (US$19.8 million), representing an 85.6% increase from RMB78.0 million in the same period of 2022. The significant increase was primarily attributable to our further enriched online course offerings and the revenue contributions from our recently acquired businesses in the period.

Other revenues were RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB36.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Cost of revenues increased by 1.4% to RMB473.7 million (US$64.9 million) from RMB467.3 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of content and operating costs as we continued to enhance our content attractiveness, and an increase in staff costs, partially offset by the decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs.

Gross profit increased by 23.4% to RMB548.5 million (US$75.2 million) from RMB444.4 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin expanded to 53.7% from 48.7% in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to our enhanced monetization efforts and the improvement of cloud services and bandwidth utilization efficiency.

Total operating expenses were RMB898.6 million (US$123.2 million), compared with RMB723.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB534.3 million (US$73.2 million) from RMB478.3 million in the same period of 2022. The increase reflects our continued efforts in promoting our product and service offerings.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB249.7 million (US$34.2 million) from RMB160.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to our increased spending on technology innovation.

General and administrative expenses increased to RMB114.6 million (US$15.7 million) from RMB83.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher rental expenses and the increased share-based compensation expenses from our business acquisition.

Loss from operations increased to RMB350.1 million (US$48.0 million) from RMB278.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] increased to RMB295.9 million (US$40.6 million) from RMB231.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was narrowed by 6.5% to RMB278.4 million (US$38.2 million) from RMB297.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was narrowed by 10.1% to RMB225.3 million (US$30.9 million) from RMB250.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB0.47 (US$0.06), compared with RMB0.49 in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB5,654.2 million (US$775.0 million), compared with RMB6,261.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

As of September 30, 2023, 18.3 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) had been repurchased for a total price of US$42.6 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company's existing US$100 million share repurchase program established in May 2022 and extended in May 2023 (the "Repurchase Program"), which is effective until June 10, 2024. The repurchases made under the Repurchase Program were covered by the general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meetings held on June 10, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

[1] Adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile apps at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates. [3] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of our Yan Selection members in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period. [4] Starting with the first quarter of 2023, we report revenues generated from advertising and content-commerce solutions collectively as "marketing services revenue" to better present our business and results of operation in line with our overall strategies. Revenues for the applicable comparison periods of 2022 have been retrospectively re-classified.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as it helps the Company's management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:

























Marketing services 461,938

412,740

382,962

52,489

1,384,093

1,187,839

162,807 Paid membership 335,435

449,098

466,784

63,978

828,273

1,370,651

187,863 Vocational training 78,004

144,520

144,795

19,846

163,675

396,313

54,319 Others 36,334

37,851

27,622

3,786

114,913

105,789

14,500 Total revenues 911,711

1,044,209

1,022,163

140,099

2,490,954

3,060,592

419,489 Cost of revenues (467,327)

(482,131)

(473,712)

(64,928)

(1,311,425)

(1,437,844)

(197,073) Gross profit 444,384

562,078

548,451

75,171

1,179,529

1,622,748

222,416



























Selling and marketing expenses (478,279)

(540,593)

(534,328)

(73,236)

(1,517,239)

(1,520,486)

(208,400) Research and development

expenses (160,760)

(236,245)

(249,662)

(34,219)

(550,867)

(668,867)

(91,676) General and administrative

expenses (83,944)

(112,460)

(114,564)

(15,702)

(498,866)

(327,462)

(44,882) Total operating expenses (722,983)

(889,298)

(898,554)

(123,157)

(2,566,972)

(2,516,815)

(344,958)



























Loss from operations (278,599)

(327,220)

(350,103)

(47,986)

(1,387,443)

(894,067)

(122,542)



























Other income/(expenses):

























Investment income 23,138

11,793

11,617

1,592

64,458

29,416

4,032 Interest income 14,598

39,987

40,363

5,532

34,433

119,843

16,426 Fair value change of financial

instruments (79,322)

(9,016)

(7,352)

(1,008)

(172,066)

(19,950)

(2,734) Exchange gains/(losses) 28,302

7,076

(393)

(54)

73,273

1,034

142 Others, net (3,047)

644

27,227

3,732

(116)

34,204

4,688



























Loss before income tax (294,930)

(276,736)

(278,641)

(38,192)

(1,387,461)

(729,520)

(99,988) Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,655)

(2,330)

256

35

(11,428)

(6,903)

(946) Net loss (297,585)

(279,066)

(278,385)

(38,157)

(1,398,889)

(736,423)

(100,934) Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (2,590)

(775)

(289)

(40)

(2,590)

(3,447)

(472) Net loss attributable to Zhihu

Inc.'s shareholders (300,175)

(279,841)

(278,674)

(38,197)

(1,401,479)

(739,870)

(101,406)



























Net loss per share

























Basic (0.98)

(0.92)

(0.94)

(0.13)

(4.60)

(2.45)

(0.34) Diluted (0.98)

(0.92)

(0.94)

(0.13)

(4.60)

(2.45)

(0.34)



























Net loss per ADS (Two ADSs

represent one Class A

ordinary share)

























Basic (0.49)

(0.46)

(0.47)

(0.06)

(2.30)

(1.22)

(0.17) Diluted (0.49)

(0.46)

(0.47)

(0.06)

(2.30)

(1.22)

(0.17)



























Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 306,621,507

304,068,362

297,742,064

297,742,064

304,837,976

302,063,397

302,063,397 Diluted 306,621,507

304,068,362

297,742,064

297,742,064

304,837,976

302,063,397

302,063,397

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation

expenses included in:

























Cost of revenues (411)

2,146

1,630

223

8,198

8,176

1,121 Selling and marketing

expenses 6,647

6,384

5,741

787

19,315

20,883

2,862 Research and development

expenses 16,608

14,941

13,758

1,886

46,672

49,904

6,840 General and administrative

expenses 22,002

28,976

27,662

3,791

257,165

78,193

10,717

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)



As of December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 4,525,852

3,133,073

429,423 Term deposits 948,390

1,147,648

157,298 Short-term investments 787,259

1,373,502

188,254 Trade receivables 834,251

624,251

85,561 Amounts due from related parties 24,798

12,834

1,759 Prepayments and other current assets 199,249

330,762

45,335 Total current assets 7,319,799

6,622,070

907,630 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 7,290

10,865

1,489 Intangible assets, net 80,237

126,399

17,324 Goodwill 126,344

191,077

26,189 Long-term investments -

30,000

4,112 Right-of-use assets 100,119

44,772

6,137 Other non-current assets 22,450

23,072

3,162 Total non-current assets 336,440

426,185

58,413 Total assets 7,656,239

7,048,255

966,043 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 916,112

954,069

130,766 Salary and welfare payables 283,546

287,626

39,422 Taxes payables 25,975

14,621

2,004 Contract liabilities 355,626

359,325

49,250 Amounts due to related parties 24,861

9,187

1,259 Short term lease liabilities 53,190

47,784

6,549 Other current liabilities 165,531

238,980

32,755 Total current liabilities 1,824,841

1,911,592

262,005 Non-current liabilities









Long term lease liabilities 43,367

3,657

501 Deferred tax liabilities 11,630

23,642

3,240 Other non-current liabilities 82,133

127,487

17,474 Total non-current liabilities 137,130

154,786

21,215 Total liabilities 1,961,971

2,066,378

283,220











Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity 5,653,696

4,894,135

670,797 Noncontrolling interests 40,572

87,742

12,026 Total shareholders' equity 5,694,268

4,981,877

682,823











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,656,239

7,048,255

966,043

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (278,599)

(327,220)

(350,103)

(47,986)

(1,387,443)

(894,067)

(122,542) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 44,846

52,447

48,791

6,687

331,350

157,156

21,540 Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business

acquisition 2,763

5,365

5,365

735

7,563

14,220

1,949 Adjusted loss from operations (230,990)

(269,408)

(295,947)

(40,564)

(1,048,530)

(722,691)

(99,053)























































Net loss (297,585)

(279,066)

(278,385)

(38,157)

(1,398,889)

(736,423)

(100,934) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 44,846

52,447

48,791

6,687

331,350

157,156

21,540 Amortization of intangible

assets resulting from

business acquisition 2,763

5,365

5,365

735

7,563

14,220

1,949 Tax effects on non-GAAP

adjustments (600)

(1,069)

(1,069)

(146)

(1,800)

(2,738)

(375) Adjusted net loss (250,576)

(222,323)

(225,298)

(30,881)

(1,061,776)

(567,785)

(77,820)

