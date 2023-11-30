Stagwell (STGW) to Present at J.P. Morgan, Seaport Investor Conferences in December 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will present at two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023:
- J.P. Morgan Advertising Holding Company Consecutive Executive Day: Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will join a fireside chat on Dec. 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET in New York City.
- Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Virtual Conference: Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will join a fireside chat on December 12 at 1:00 PM ET.
Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.
About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
