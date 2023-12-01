Kenya Nut Company Installs First Commercial On-Site Green Ammonia System for Carbon-Free Fertilizer Production

TalusAg Technology Lowers Costs & Eliminates Lengthy Supply Chains, Combatting Food Insecurity While Cutting Climate Change-Causing Emissions

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenya Nut Company, a multi-national agricultural business, has partnered with TalusAg, a green ammonia technology company, to install the first commercial modular green ammonia system that enables cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable fertilizer production.

TalusAg logo (PRNewswire)

Talus's on-site, zero-carbon system produces ammonia – the building block of all mineral fertilizers – using just sun, water, and air. The company's proprietary compressor design and software controls guarantee fertilizer when and where it's needed, eliminating safety risks and greenhouse gas emissions attributable to lengthy and complex supply chains.

Talus's first deployment – talusOne, installed at Kenya Nut Company's Morendat farm in Naivasha, Kenya – demonstrates the immense potential of decentralized green ammonia production in rural and supply-vulnerable communities.

Kenya Nut Company's talusOne is powered by a 2.1MW solar farm and produces approximately one tonne of green ammonia daily. For every tonne of green ammonia produced, the unit avoids up to 8 tonnes of carbon emitted during traditional ammonia production and distribution, which account for approximately 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

TalusAg and Kenya Nut Company have a 15-year supply agreement to deliver carbon-free, green ammonia fertilizer with guaranteed supply at a fixed price. Kenya Nut Company will use this low-cost fertilizer to produce crops more efficiently.

"We are excited to pioneer the future of cleaner, smarter fertilizer production with our partners at TalusAg," said Kenya Nut Company CEO Graeme Rust. "The unique technology of talusOne provides significant benefits for all farmers, reducing costs while improving product quality and reliability."

"Our work with Kenya Nut Company will transform how the world views the difficult-to-decarbonize agricultural industry," said TalusAg Co-Founder and CEO Hiro Iwanaga. "The local and carbon-free production of ammonia by talusOne is just the first step in a journey to revolutionize food and renewable fuel production systems to be cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable."

About TalusAg

Talus Renewables, an energy technology company, pioneered the first commercial, modular, zero-carbon green ammonia system, making production and distribution of a critical raw material cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable. Talus locally produces lower-cost, carbon-free ammonia at or near the point of use, creating value for agriculture, mining, and maritime shipping industries, with renewable energy storage and power generation applications. The talusOne and talusTen operate on intermittent renewable power. They are fully containerized and modular, enabling rapid deployments and scaling. TalusAg, a subsidiary of Talus Renewables, focuses on green ammonia production for the agriculture sector. https://www.talusag.com/.

About Kenya Nut Company

Kenya Nut was established in 1974 in the Kenya highlands to focus on growing quality macadamia & cashew nuts. Its products now include coffee, chocolates, and oils. With over 4,000 employees, the company operates seven farms on over 8,000 acres, with a complete production system from seedlings to ready-for-sale products and an international market. https://www.kenyanut.com/.

Contact: Matt Hamilton

mhamilton@marathonstrategies.com

518-570-0430

Kenya Nut Company logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talus Renewables