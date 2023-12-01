Keystone Agency Partners Appoints Brian Morgan as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Plexus Groupe executive joins KAP to fuel company growth

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), one of the nation's fastest growing insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Morgan as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to its Executive Leadership Team. Brian brings over two decades of leadership experience with a proven track record in driving sales success, notably demonstrated during his role at Plexus Groupe, contributing to the company's growth.

Keystone Agency Partners (PRNewswire)

This expansion follows KAP's recognition as the 46th Top Broker by Business Insurance, showcasing the most substantial rank improvement among all reported US brokers. Morgan will apply his previous experience to boost agency revenue through strategic organic growth opportunities, building upon KAP's recent achievements.

Patrick Kinney, President of Keystone Agency Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about Brian's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Brian Morgan to KAP as our Chief Revenue Officer. Brian's extensive experience and proven success in driving sales growth align perfectly with our strategic objectives. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our organization's continued success."

Brian's attention will extend to industry vertical expertise, aligning data, and ensuring agency leadership has the resources and strategy essential for growth. Furthermore, he will elevate and refine the sales strategies within KAP and across all agency platforms, aiming for increased effectiveness and impactful results.

"I am honored to join Keystone Agency Partners as Chief Revenue Officer and look forward to contributing to the organization's growth journey. KAP's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with my own values, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Brian Morgan.

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its Platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

