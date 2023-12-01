This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including several initiatives for Giving Tuesday.
- Dr. Henry Kissinger Dies at Age 100
In 1969, President Nixon appointed him National Security Advisor. He subsequently served as Secretary of State under Presidents Nixon and Ford, in which capacities Dr. Kissinger played central roles in the opening to China, negotiating the end of the Yom Kippur War in the Middle East, and helping to bring America's role in the Vietnam War to a close.
- The Salvation Army Calls On Donors To Help Their Neighbors in Need This Giving Tuesday
"When you give to The Salvation Army this Giving Tuesday, you make a difference in millions of lives across the nation and in your community," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "However you choose to give, if you drop a donation at a Red Kettle or adopt an Angel from our Angel Trees, we thank you for loving your neighbors this Giving Tuesday and beyond."
- Purina Awards Research Grants to Better Understand the Human-Pet Bond
"Working with researchers worldwide helps us better understand the impact and importance of our relationships with pets and how we can continue to improve the unique bond that we share with them," said François Martin, M.A., Ph.D., Manager, Global Pet Behavior and Welfare at Purina.
- Organizations across the globe united in further accelerating reductions in the harmful use of alcohol
Signatories are putting in place policies and practices to prevent the sale and marketing of alcohol to those underage, are supporting employees and partners with resources, and are working together to further reduce harmful drinking.
- US Consumer Confidence Increased in November
"November's increase in consumer confidence was concentrated primarily among householders aged 55 and up; by contrast, confidence among householders aged 35-54 declined slightly," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.
- National Menopause Foundation Launches Women's Midlife Health Policy Institute (WMHPI)
"The WMHPI will coordinate a collective policy agenda that amplifies the needs of women at midlife and targets united action among stakeholders to inspire policy that can have a systemic impact on improving women's health," said Claire Gill, founder and president, the National Menopause Foundation.
- Right Here, Right Now: Education Cannot Wait Issues US$150 Million Appeal to Scale Up Work in Response to the Climate Crisis
Released in advance of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, the new appeal underscores the urgent need to connect education action with climate action. New ECW data indicates that 62 million children and adolescents affected by climate shocks are in desperate need of education support since 2020.
- Ohio Officials, CMHA, 360º Management, and CVS Health Announce Opening of Supportive Housing Community for Human Trafficking Survivors
Residents will live in a community with access to robust onsite case management and social services that address the unique needs of human trafficking survivors, while also encouraging rehabilitation and self-sufficiency. With construction now complete, residents will begin moving in December.
- On Giving Tuesday, World Vision Highlights Celebrity Supporters and Gift Catalog that Helps Fuel Lasting Change Around the World
Christmas shoppers can celebrate GivingTuesday through the World Vision Gift Catalog, which includes hundreds of donation opportunities that empower children and families around the world — including handcrafted gifts featured by celebrity supporters.
- Dave Bautista Teams Up with the ASPCA to Raise Awareness for Animals in Need
Starting on GivingTuesday and continuing through the holiday season, Dave will be calling on the public to help animals by donating funds or supplies, adopting homeless animals, or volunteering their time – in hopes of giving more animals the second chances they deserve.
- Tony Robbins' Lifelong Mission to Feed Neighbors Reaches Milestone as Feeding America® Partnership Provides Historic 1 Billion Meals
Mr. Robbins said, "At 11, I experienced first-hand the life-changing power of receiving food when a stranger knocked on our door on Thanksgiving, sharing two giant bags of groceries and a frozen turkey with our struggling family. This act of kindness profoundly influenced my mission to help people facing hunger."
