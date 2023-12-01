This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Toyota's new race car and Pop-Tarts' new edible mascot.
- Toyota Unveils Camry XSE Race Car For 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The Camry XSE Next Gen follows the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen, which produced 18 victories and 25 poles during the last two seasons of competition. New features of the Toyota Camry race car include a distinctive hammerhead styling on the front facia with an upper grille slot that is tied into the updated slim and wide headlights.
- Pop-Tarts® Will Unwrap the First-Ever Edible Mascot at the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot is an IRL manifestation of its "Agents of Crazy Good" campaign; it will run around the stadium interacting with fans and, when the final whistle blows, transform into a game-winning snack for the victors, just like in the brand's most recent advertisements.
- Special Olympics athletes surprised with billboard reveal in New York City
Joshua Olds from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Madi "Maddog" Madory from Oklahoma City, Okla. are debuting limited-edition sweatshirts that declare, "Yeah, I am Special," on shoppable billboards in New York City, reclaiming and redefining what it truly means to be special.
- Monster Energy To Begin Next Chapter In Formula One From 2024
Monster will begin a journey racing with a motor racing icon, McLaren from the start of 2024 which will see the company partnering in F1 and proudly and prominently featured on both drivers' helmets and suits.
- It's Official: Pickleball is Now a "Blimpworthy" Sport
On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Goodyear Blimp is scheduled to enter the airspace above the Life Time Rancho athletic resort in San Clemente, California, where the best Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) players will compete in the CIBC PPA Tour Finals.
- BirdieBall Revolutionizes Golf Practice With Limited Flight, Real Feel Technology
BirdieBall's distinction lies in its unprecedented combination of design and technology. Unlike traditional practice balls that merely serve as placeholders for the real thing, the BirdieBall is infused with patented technologies that simulate the genuine experience of striking an authentic golf ball.
- Cheez-It® Brings Bowl Game Absurdity to a New Level with Cheez-It Inspired Fan Makeovers on the Field at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
The 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is giving passionate fans the inspiration they need to be lookin' and "Feelin' the Cheeziest" with the Cheez-It Flexin' Section – a first-of-its-kind on-field barbershop and spa-inspired experience right on the field so fans can flex their superfandom for all to see.
- Diamond Kinetics and Marucci Unveil First-Of-Its-Kind Fully Integrated Smart Bat
With a completely integrated Diamond Kinetics Bat Sensor, players can instantly visualize swing metrics across aspects of power, speed, quickness, and control, as well as monitor their progress from practice swings to live in-game at-bats, and enjoy interactive games and training content, all within the DK mobile app.
- Sport, tech and entertainment leaders join forces to purchase the United States SailGP Team
SailGP is the most exciting racing on water. The global league features high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans that are raced by the world's best athletes in 10 national teams and broadcast in over 200+ markets (CBS and YouTube in the U.S.).
- JD Sports and Finish Line Partner With Instacart to Power Same-Day Delivery Across North America
JD Sports is one of the first sports-fashion retail partners to leverage Instacart's technologies, giving customers access to same-day delivery for more than 16,000 products, including popular athletic footwear and apparel brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma and more, delivered in as fast an hour.
- Professional Fighters League and ESPN Announce Multi-Year U.S. Media Rights Renewal
"Our innovative sport-season format, elite roster of athletes, and the launch of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, which will feature some of the world's greatest combat sports stars such as Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul, are ushering in the new era of MMA as a mainstream global sports entertainment platform," said PFL CEO Peter Murray.
