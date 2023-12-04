Marcum Launches AskMarcum.ai powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Enhance Employee Productivity and Efficiency

Marcum Technology built the new generative AI app to integrate with Microsoft Teams, enhancing accessibility and security

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, has launched AskMarcum.ai, a tool powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which the Firm uses to improve productivity and efficiency for its team members. Developed by Marcum Technology's innovation incubator, Marcum Labs, this new tool is embedded within Microsoft Teams to be used exclusively by firm employees.

...a notable advancement in the practical use of generative AI technology to drive operational efficiency

The integration with Teams is a defining feature of AskMarcum.ai. Few accounting firms have embedded a custom generative AI interface into the platform, which extends its accessibility and functionality as a secure AI tool for Marcum employees to use at their desks and on mobile devices. This approach combines a user-friendly interface with the power of AskMarcum.ai and positions the new tool within the Firm's existing day-to-day workflow. The Firm expects AskMarcum.ai to enhance communication, knowledge sharing, and problem-solving.

"Marcum has consistently led the charge in technological advancement and innovation in the accounting industry. The launch of AskMarcum.ai is just another example of our commitment to delivering the most advanced tools available to enhance the work experience for our team," said Peter Scavuzzo, Marcum's chief information & digital officer and CEO of Marcum Technology. "By equipping our workforce with cutting-edge resources, we generate excitement and set them up to thrive. Streamlining day-to-day tasks allows them to dedicate more time to their core job functions, utilizing their experience and unparalleled technical proficiency to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

This tool, which leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT model through Azure OpenAI Service, represents a notable advancement in the practical use of generative AI technology to drive operational efficiency in a secure, professional environment.

"At Microsoft, we believe in empowering organizations to achieve more with AI," said Marco Casalaina, Vice President of Products, Azure AI. at Microsoft. "We're pleased to see Marcum harness the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Teams to help elevate the human experience at work."

It is important to note that AskMarcum.ai was created for internal use only and was implemented with strict controls that ensure that Marcum maintains the highest levels of confidentiality and security.

AskMarcum.ai is the latest addition to Marcum's suite of technology solutions designed to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its position as a leader in the accounting industry. With this launch, Marcum reinforces its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies that drive efficiency, innovation, and success for employees and clients alike.

About Marcum Technology

Marcum Technology helps companies identify and mitigate risks across their people, processes, and technology. The Firm is focused on helping businesses become more responsive, profitable, and sustainable by adopting smart solutions to technology challenges. Marcum Technology offers a full spectrum of digital advisory services spanning infrastructure solutions and services, strategic IT consulting, and cybersecurity and digital forensics.

About Marcum

Marcum is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory Firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies, and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

