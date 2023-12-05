HORMEL® Pepperoni is Making Spirits Bright This Holiday Season with the All-New Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit

Beginning Dec. 11, pepperoni and Bloody Mary lovers can purchase these limited-edition kits for friends and family

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® Pepperoni, America's No. 1 pepperoni brand*, are making the holiday season extra merry with the launch of an all-new, limited-edition** Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit. Whether fans are stocking up on flavorful beverages for holiday gatherings and gift giving, or getting ready for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1, the Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit should be on everyone's holiday shopping list.

Beginning on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. EST, pepperoni and Bloody Mary lovers can visit www.PepperoniShop.com to purchase this one-of-a-kind gift for someone special in their life — or themselves — while supplies last. The Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit features everything needed to make the ultimate Bloody Mary drink this holiday season, including:

Pepperoni-Flavored Bloody Mary Mix: Bloody Mary enthusiasts will love ® Pepperoni. The Bloody Mary Mix you didn't know you needed! Bloody Mary enthusiasts will love Lovejoy's hand-crafted, original recipe; a full-flavored, savory, well-balanced Bloody Mary Mix featuring real HORMELPepperoni. The Bloody Mary Mix you didn't know you needed!

Pickle Pepper-Flavored Vodka: True Bloody Mary fans will love mixing up their favorite cocktail with Lokal Vodka from 10,000 Drops Distillery. This small-batch spirit is infused with pickled-pepper brine and True Bloody Mary fans will love mixing up their favorite cocktail with Lokal Vodka from 10,000 Drops Distillery. This small-batch spirit is infused with pickled-pepper brine and Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce, which is sure to take any Bloody Mary to the next level.

Habanero and Garlic Hot Sauce: For those wanting to spice up their life (and their drinks), kick it up by adding Cry Baby Craig's, a gourmet habanero and garlic hot sauce.

HORMEL ® Pepperoni Stix and HORMEL ® Chorizo : Fans who want to make their drink a meal will be delighted to find that the box includes a package of ® Chorizo. Use them as a perfectly paired accoutrement for the classic cocktail, or set them aside and enjoy as an appetizer. : Fans who want to make their drink a meal will be delighted to find that the box includes a package of HORMEL ® Pepperoni Stix (stir stick anyone?) and HORMELChorizo. Use them as a perfectly paired accoutrement for the classic cocktail, or set them aside and enjoy as an appetizer.

Pepperoni and Dill Pickle Rim Seasonings: Bloody Mary and pepperoni lovers alike can spice up their glasses or add some fun to their favorite recipes with Bloody Mary and pepperoni lovers alike can spice up their glasses or add some fun to their favorite recipes with Lovejoy's Pepperoni and Dill Pepperoni flavored seasonings! These little jars are packed with flavor and will add a zesty punch to all your favorite dishes.

"The Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit is the perfect gift for people who love going on a flavor adventure and enjoy creating new and unique drinks to enjoy during the holidays," said Samantha Hovland, senior brand manager of HORMEL® Pepperoni brand. "We're excited to team up with some amazing craft food and beverage companies to help deliver holiday magic this season. Whether you're hosting family and friends, looking for the perfect gift or getting ready for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1, you're covered with the Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit."

Fans who purchase the Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit for $100 by Dec. 13 will receive their box by Dec. 21, just in time for the holiday gifting season. Supplies are extremely limited.

HORMEL® Pepperoni is the number-one-selling brand of pepperoni in America*, thanks to its great flavor and top-quality ingredients. For more information about HORMEL® Pepperoni, including recipes and where to buy, visit HormelPepperoni.com and follow the HORMEL® Pepperoni brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

*Based on the latest 52-week IRI data.

**While supplies last.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

Whether fans are stocking up on flavorful beverages for holiday gatherings and gift giving, or getting ready for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1, the Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit should be on everyone’s holiday shopping list. (PRNewswire)

Fans who purchase the Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit for $100 by Dec. 13 will receive their box by Dec. 21, just in time for the holiday gifting season. Supplies are extremely limited. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation