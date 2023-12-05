THE MARY BETH HOTEL AND GALLERY PREVIEWS NEW ORLEANS LOCATION DEBUTS "SON OF A GHOST" ON DEC. 8

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans' new Mary Beth Hotel and Gallery, a short-term rental inspiring art lovers and travelers, previews Dec. 8. Located at 310 S Rampart Street, the 11,000 square-foot, six-unit boutique hotel debuts its inaugural art season at a public open house from 7-11PM, and opens for bookings in January 2024.

L to R: The Mary Beth Hotel. Artist Mary Beth Fogarty and young Robert X Fogarty. The late artist Mary Beth Fogarty's original painting encased in her son Robert's epoxy lettering for their joint exhibit (PRNewswire)

The hotel memorializes late artist

Mary Beth Fogarty

.

The hotel memorializes late artist/educator Mary Beth Fogarty. It will showcase " Son of a Ghost ," an 11-piece intergenerational collaboration between Mary Beth and son Robert X Fogarty , the hotel's co-developer and founder of Dear World . Each piece features Mary Beth's original 1980s-2000s works encased in epoxy with a "portal" glimpsing the original and overlaying letters/essays by Robert about their complex relationship.

Says Robert, "'Son of a Ghost' is deeply personal, feeling like both reconciliation and celebration. I've written to her on top of her life's work." Part of proceeds will fund future artists' commissions to make works about mental health and wellness. New Orleans gallerist Martine Chaisson will represent the works.

The Dec. 8 event, 7-11PM, also debuts the hotel's inaugural art exhibition curated by artist Maya Pen - over 120 prints/poems/paintings spotlighting 30-plus local artists.

The Mary Beth memorializes Fogarty, who left behind over 1,000 works when she died by suicide in 2002 after battling cancer. As Robert says, "She believed art transforms people and connects them deeply." The hotel lets guests "wake up with their new favorite artists and acquire work that moves them."

Co-developers Robert and Beau Baudier welcome media, arts aficionados and New Orleans celebrants to the Dec. 8 sneak preview, 7-11PM.

For more information, please contact, Cyn Davis | Phone: 202-297-6147 | Email: cynhawkinsdavis@gmail.com

