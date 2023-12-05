NICKELODEON AND CBS SPORTS SET FOR DOUBLE DOSE OF SLIME WITH TELECASTS OF SUPER BOWL LVIII AND NICKMAS GAME ON NICKELODEON

SUPER BOWL LVIII COMES TO SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' BIKINI BOTTOM FOR HISTORIC SLIME-FILLED TELECAST

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson and Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle to be Joined in the Booth by Iconic Animated Characters--SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster to Call Super Bowl LVIII

Burleson, Eagle and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Announce Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, Airing Monday, Dec. 25, at 1 P.M. (ET), Between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ultimate sports and pop culture crossover event, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports will bring Super Bowl LVIII to Bikini Bottom, the iconic undersea home to SpongeBob SquarePants, for a kids and family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation of the game, airing exclusively on Nickelodeon, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (ET). Paramount's multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will feature CBS Sports' presentation on the CBS Television Network, which will stream on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, in addition to the Nick-ified telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon.

In the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast, SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), the newest additions to the Nickelodeon booth, will join CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary, and Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game. NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Additional details on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast including programming and production will be revealed later.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Christmas will get an extra bout of excitement when Nickelodeon airs the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, Dec. 25 , at 1:00 p.m. (ET), between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Burleson and Eagle will be accompanied in the festive AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael (voiced by Brady Noon) while Schefter is live on the field as sideline reporter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello (voiced by Micah Abbey) will be seen popping up to explain penalties throughout the game.

Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will feature: a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nick's newest animated series, Rock Paper Scissors; upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas and presents; live AR festive decorations within the stadium; an updated virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying throughout the stadium; and appearances in the game from animated Santa, Yeti and Snowball characters. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind family-friendly content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

Elements from the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will also be featured in four experiences from Gamefam on Roblox—Super NFL Tycoon, TMNT Battle Tycoon, Easy Obby and Car Dealership Tycoon. From Dec. 14-25, users can earn Nickmas-themed rewards by completing quests in each and across all four experiences, culminating in a 24-hour trivia event starting at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Dec. 25 in Super NFL Tycoon and TMNT Battle Tycoon.

Fans can get geared up for the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game with Chiefs and Raiders apparel and accessories featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. T-shirts and socks in adult and kids' sizes will be available mid-December on NFLShop.com, Homage.com and Rockemsocks.com.

CBS Sports' presentation of the Christmas Day game will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, while the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast and Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game are produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as executive producers of THE NFL ON CBS, and CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the games. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president of production, tentpoles, events & music & specials.

ABOUT CBS SPORTS

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS and BIG TEN ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, soccer matches from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, Concacaf and NWSL, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of global soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match, all Serie A matches as well as Concacaf national team competitions. CBS Sports' multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS SPORTS HQ; the free 24-hour soccer streaming network CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

