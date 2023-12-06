Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Team Line-Up for 2024 Solar Games

SAN DIEGO and PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today unveiled the team line-up for its highly anticipated 2024 Solar Games competition, taking place in ISNA/ESNA's Solar Games Stadium at the San Diego Convention Center from January 17-19, 2024.

An attendee favorite, the Solar Games tasks installation teams with building solar + storage systems during a bracket-style tournament spanning three days. The top two teams will face off in the Championship Round—with the winning team crowned the 2024 Champion and awarded a $10,000 cash prize. The second and third-place teams win $3,500 and $2,500 respectively. View the full 2024 Solar Games schedule here .

2024's participating teams include:

"It's remarkable to watch the industry's brightest talents in action," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "With an incredible line-up for this year's Solar Games—perhaps our most competitive roster thus far—the tournament promises to be a crowd pleaser for spectators and participants alike."

This year's Solar Games is made possible thanks to the generosity of ISNA/ESNA's equipment sponsors:

Equipment built and used throughout the Solar Games may be donated for later use to Twende Solar , a leading 501(c)3 non-profit that supports marginalized communities worldwide with clean solar power.

To watch the Solar Games in person this January 17-19, click here to register for the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2024 conference and expo.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: https://www.intersolar.us/

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com .

