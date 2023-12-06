OnSolve Named a Leader in Industry's 2023 Critical Event Management Report

OnSolve's AI-powered platform recognized with the highest possible scores in Physical Threat Intelligence, Employee Mass Communication, Reporting and Analytics, Vision, Adoption and 7 other criteria.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve®, a leading provider of AI-powered critical event management (CEM) that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023 by Forrester, a leading research and advisory firm. This Forrester report is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a specified technology marketplace and is based on Forrester's comprehensive analysis and opinion.

All participating vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023 were evaluated across 23 criteria that fall into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, OnSolve was cited as a Leader in Critical Event Management, achieving the highest possible scores across 12 criteria: Employee Mass Communication, Physical Threat Intelligence, Track Physical Assets and Locations, Public Mass Emergency Notification, API Integration, Reporting and Analytics, Mobile Application, Data Security and Administrative Controls, Partner Ecosystem, Vision, Adoption and Number of Customers.

OnSolve attributes this recognition to more than 25 years of continued innovation in a leading CEM platform built for security and risk professionals, giving them the power to simplify communication and response activities, solve multiple use cases in an integrated manner and facilitate proactive, intelligence-based efforts.

"For decades, we've helped keep people safe and informed when a crisis strikes," said Mark Herrington, Chief Executive Officer, OnSolve. "To us, the Forrester report is an indicator of how today's chaotic environment makes CEM technology even more valuable. We believe that our position as a Leader in this first-of-its-kind report validates how our AI-driven platform and commitment to our customers contribute to a safer, more connected and resilient world, while delivering measurable impacts toward better outcomes."

According to the report by Principal Analyst Brian Wrozek, "OnSolve has a deep understanding of its user personas, positioning it to achieve its vision of enhancing preparedness, shifting from reactive to predictive solutions, and helping customers solve complex future challenges like meaningful incident KPI calculators."

OnSolve continues to gain industry recognition for its leadership in AI and crisis management, including winning Security Today's New Product of the Year Award for Artificial Intelligence and Security and Risk Intelligence and a winner of the AI Breakthrough Awards. Most recently, OnSolve was awarded a Gold American Security Today (ASTOR) Award for Best Unified Situational Awareness.

For more information about OnSolve or to read The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

