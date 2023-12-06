Synaptogenix Joins Leading Neuroscientists and Academics as Speaker at USC-Sponsored Forum on Age-Related Diseases including Alzheimer's

Presenters, including Nobel Laureate in Medicine, to discuss innovative treatments for neurodegeneration

Company to feature lead therapeutic's statistically significant benefits, p < 0.007, for severe Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel Alkon, M.D., will join more than 30 leading neuroscientists and academics as a speaker at IABS Forum-2023, "New Concepts for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders." The distinguished scientific forum, to be held on December 7-8, 2023 in Irvine, CA, is co-sponsored by the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and the International Association of Biomedical Sciences (IABS).

The forum's keynote address, entitled "Towards a Cell Biology of Alzheimer's Disease," will be delivered by Dr. Thomas Südhof, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine 2013. Dr. Südhof is known for his groundbreaking research on the mechanisms underlying synaptic transmission, which plays a vital role in learning, memory, and various neurological processes.

AD is also the topic of Dr. Alkon's presentation. He will speak about the latest clinical results for Bryostatin-1, which, as previously disclosed, met the secondary efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 trial with statistical significance. In the Phase 2 trial, no significant cognitive decline was observed throughout the 10-month study, with Bryostatin-1 demonstrating safe, significant, and persistent benefits at least 16 weeks beyond the final dosing. A research article detailing the results was published earlier this year in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

"I am honored to accept the invitation to speak at IABS Forum-2023, in the company of many of the world's greatest minds in neuroscience," said Dr. Alkon. "Renowned institutions, publishers, and symposiums continue to recognize the benefits of our novel therapy, developed to restore synaptic loss, and its potential for advanced stage Alzheimer's patients."

About Synaptogenix



Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated Bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs. Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that the Company will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

800-811-5591

ir@synaptogen.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synaptogenix, Inc.