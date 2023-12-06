Wildcat Launches Platform with Corey Weiner to Pursue Managed Services and Digital Transformation Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Capital Management, a New York-based family office, announced today that it has formed Wink Tech in partnership with Corey Weiner in order to acquire platform companies in the managed IT services and digital transformation industries.

Weiner brings nearly two decades of successful leadership experience in the technology services market, having most recently served as the President of Media & Technology at Advantage Solutions, a leading international provider of technology-enabled and data-driven sales and marketing services. Prior to Advantage, Weiner was the CEO of Jun Group, an industry-leading technology business in the mobile advertising market that was acquired by Advantage Solutions in 2018.

Wink Tech will pursue acquisitions in the managed IT services and digital transformation sectors, and will target platform companies with loyal customer relationships and differentiated service offerings that can serve as platforms for growth in a fragmented and changing industry landscape.

"I am pleased to announce this new partnership with Wildcat," said Corey Weiner. "Wildcat has a long and successful track record of backing experienced management teams to build businesses without the constraints of a typical institutional investor. Their flexible investment horizon and partnership-centric approach allows their management partners to make the right long-term decisions to help drive growth, which I view as crucial for building a differentiated platform in this evolving industry."

Weiner added, "Wildcat and I have a shared view that now is an attractive time to build a differentiated IT Services platform. Digital transformation is not just a trend but a fundamental shift in business operations while managed IT services are poised to be the backbone of this new era. Wink Tech will aim to provide trusted advice and leadership to customers navigating an increasingly complex suite of technology solutions."

Drew Tarlow, Head of Private Investments at Wildcat said, "Corey has built an impressive reputation as a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the technology services sector. We are thrilled to have an executive of Corey's caliber and integrity lead Wink Tech as we seek to build an innovative platform in the industry."

About Wink Tech

Wink Tech was founded by Corey Weiner and Wildcat Capital Management to acquire MSP and digital transformation businesses, with a mission to create lasting partnerships with founders and a platform for continued growth. For additional information please contact corey@wink.tech or visit www.wink.tech .

About Wildcat Capital Management

Wildcat was established in 2011 as a single-family investment office. The firm has a long term, flexible family-office-driven approach and employs a thematic investment process to identify best-in-class businesses and growth-oriented companies across any stage of the maturity curve. Wildcat seeks to partner with leading private consumer, business services, software, healthcare, and other technology-enabled companies. In addition, Wildcat has both a public markets investment team and a value-add and opportunistic real estate investment team. For additional information please contact media@wildcatcap.com or visit www.wildcatcap.com.

