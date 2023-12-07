a360media Announces Addition of Senior Executives Including Liz Vaccariello as Editor in Chief of Its Women's Group, Cece Ryan as SVP Women's Group, and Lorraine Goldberg as VP of Audience

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, accelerate360 Chief Media Officer and a360media President Doug Olson announced the addition of three significant executive hires focused on key editorial, sales, and audience roles. Liz Vaccariello has been named Editor in Chief of the Women's Group overseeing First for Women and Woman's World; Cece Ryan has been named Senior Vice President of the Women's Group; and Lorraine Goldberg joins the company as Vice President of Audience.

"This is an exciting time for a360media as we add three impressive leaders to our leadership team," said Olson. "I am very pleased to welcome Liz, Cece, and Lorraine who bring unparalleled expertise and innovative thinking to the leadership team underscoring our continued commitment to the passionate audiences of these brands and success for our valued business partners."

Liz Vaccariello was named the Editor in Chief of the Women's Group, overseeing content across all platforms for First for Women and Woman's World. She is one of the most respected editors in the industry and joins the company following similar leadership roles at PEOPLE Magazine, Real Simple, Parents, and Prevention. In addition, she served as Global Chief Content Officer of Reader's Digest. She is a member of the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame, the Folio Publishing Hall of Fame, and she's the author of nine New York Times bestsellers, including Flat Belly Diet and The Digest Diet Cookbook. Ms. Vaccariello will report to a360media Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron.

Cece Ryan joins a360media as Senior Vice President, Women's Group. She will lead revenue operations for First for Women and Woman's World. Ms. Ryan brings considerable experience in leadership, business transformation, and brand strategy, coupled with creative client-focused solutions to optimize cross-channel advertising revenue. She previously served as SVP of PEOPLE Magazine and as Publisher of Real Simple. Ms. Ryan will report to a360media Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Carey Witmer.

Lorraine Goldberg was named Vice President of Audience, where she will lead digital growth for all a360media brands across search, social media, and email. Ms. Goldberg brings extensive experience and insights garnered from her previous work in which she oversaw content marketing, social media, and audience growth strategies for the world's largest food brand, Allrecipes. During her tenure at Dotdash Meredith, Ms. Goldberg built a centralized social media team serving more than 15 brands across all platforms, partnering with Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook. She will report to a360media Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Andy Wilson.

As a360media's flagship Women's Group brands, First for Women and Woman's World are the top two best-selling titles at retail, offering a time-tested lifestyle editorial formula that forges deep connections and trust. a360media brands serve the latest culture and content to more than 91 million fans and readers each month. Today, one third of all magazines sold at retail are a360media titles, making the company the largest publisher in the U.S. (both in retail sales and units sold).

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

