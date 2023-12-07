Fino: CCELL Introduces New 510 Vape Battery in Las Vegas

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, unveiled the Fino–the brand's latest 510 vape battery–at the Las Vegas Convention Center's MJBizCon Trade Show. The new release has added another flagship model to their battery line, which includes Go Stik, Sandwave, Palm Pro, and many others.

Quintuple the Battery Life

The Fino is the first in CCELL's battery line to come with a detachable power dock, providing consumers with a seamless and uninterrupted experience and preventing dead batteries on the go. The power dock boasts a 1000mAh battery capacity, offering over five full charges for its 190mAh vape battery contained within. It also magnetically connects to and is detachable from both the mini vape battery and its stylish leather case, giving users full freedom to enjoy their favorite oil when and where they desire.

Potency and Flavor Controlled with Precision

Catering to everyone's diverse preferences when it comes to flavor and potency, the Fino was engineered with eight voltage settings ranging from 2.2V to 3.6V. These extensive options empower consumers to customize their experiences by lowering their voltage for more flavorful hits or increasing their voltage for more robust clouds of vapor with a few simple button taps.

Smooth, Consistent Clouds in an Instant

The Fino was also designed to address the issue of cartridge clogs consumers deal with. Built with a 10-second preheat function, the Fino battery warms up immediately with one gentle tap of its preheat button to clear any potential cartridge clogs and starts providing smooth and consistent clouds in an instant.

Miniature Battery, Maximum Discretion

By far the smallest in the brand's battery line, the Fino's mini vape battery is as compact as two AA batteries and easily fits in one's hand or pocket. The rounded rectangle cutouts on both sides of the battery were thoughtfully designed to ensure a clear view of the cartridge's remaining oil without having to remove it. Its metallic casing and rounded edges also offer an ergonomic grip, ensuring complete comfort and satisfaction in hand.

Battery Life and Voltage Settings at a Glance

The Fino puts an end to the days of endless button taps and uncertainty. The built-in LED lights, positioned beside the power dock's control panel, offer a comprehensive view of the current voltage setting and the battery life of both the mini vape battery and the power dock.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com

