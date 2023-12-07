Levita® Magnetics Announces First International Deployment of MARS™ Surgical System

Minimally invasive surgery platform debuts in Chile just one month after first commercial use in US

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levita Magnetics , whose mission is to help more patients get access to better surgery, announced today the international launch of its MARS surgical system at Hospital Luis Tisne in Santiago, Chile. This marks another milestone in the global advancement of minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Julio Jimenez at the Hospital Luis Tisne performed a series of procedures, including same-day discharge gallbladder removals and bariatric surgeries. This deployment of the MARS system comes shortly after the company's first commercial use cases in the United States at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic.

MARS is an FDA-cleared, game-changing surgical platform that harnesses the power of magnets and machines to reduce incisions, improve visualization and make laparoscopic surgery more efficient. The MARS system actively transforms high-volume abdominal surgeries, including bariatric (weight loss) surgeries, cholecystectomy (gallbladder), prostate and colorectal procedures, resulting in an improved patient and surgeon experience: reduced pain, faster recovery, and less scarring.

"The deployment of the MARS surgical system in Hospital Luis Tisne, an important public hospital in Santiago, Chile, marks a moment of pride for our entire team. As a surgeon who worked previously for many years in a public hospital in Santiago, today is a watershed moment for the field of minimally invasive surgery, the people of Chile and the global surgical community," said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, surgeon, founder, and CEO of Levita Magnetics. "We are showcasing the rapid adoption of our cutting-edge technology and demonstrating international success. We will continue to push paradigm-shifting solutions across medicine in the coming months through our clinically valuable, cost and space-efficient surgical system."

MARS builds on the clinical benefits of the Levita Magnetic Surgical System® with dual surgeon-controlled arms that provide the physician full control over the laparoscopic view and the proprietary Dynamic Magnetic Positioning™ technology, reducing the need for an additional assistant. The console-free system with a compact footprint benefits hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers through clinical benefit, increased efficiency, more effective deployment of personnel and the ability to offer a differentiated patient experience.

Levita remains the sole company that holds an FDA-cleared medical device leveraging the power of magnets to reduce incisions and makes surgery less invasive, delivering a triple impact that benefits patients, surgeons and hospitals alike. For more information on Levita Magnetics and MARS please visit levita.com .

About Levita

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Levita Magnetics was founded by innovator and surgeon Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro. Its technology is designed to advance minimally invasive surgery. Levita developed the Levita Magnetic Surgical System and MARS, proprietary technologies designed to minimize the footprint of surgery and improve patient outcomes. For more information visit levita.com .

