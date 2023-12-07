Ovation Healthcare Announces New Executive Leadership at Hammond-Henry Hospital

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare is proud to announce the appointment of the new chief executive officer of Hammond-Henry Hospital (HHH), David Smith, MBA, FACHE. In partnership with the hospital, and WittKieffer, Ovation conducted a national search and extensive interview process to identify its ideal candidate. Smith will be an employee of Ovation Healthcare, serving HHH and reporting to their governing board.

"On behalf of Ovation Healthcare and our CEO, Dr. Dwayne Gunter, we're thrilled David has chosen to accept this role and serve Genesco and its surrounding communities," said Chip Holmes, Executive Vice President of Hospital Operations. "With his enthusiasm and strategic vision, he will provide outstanding leadership to Henry-Hammond Hospital."

Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field with a broad background in critical access, acute, and ambulatory care operations. An effective leader, David has proven results in market expansion, cost containment, improved efficiencies, and significant enhancements in revenue. David will spearhead Hammond-Henry's operations starting in January, succeeding interim CEO, Dave Shannon.

Hammond-Henry Hospital and Ovation Healthcare have maintained a developing partnership for several years. Ovation is focused on helping HHH elevate its care delivery through comprehensive leadership advisory services designed to advance HHH's financial, operational, and clinical health.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, and Tempo Technology Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Hammond-Henry Hospital

Hammond-Henry Hospital has provided high quality medical care to Geneseo, Illinois and the regional service area since 1901. They offer an array of services including acute care, cardiopulmonary, emergency services, home health, imaging, laboratory, long term care, skilled care, social services, therapy, and surgical services.

