Lightspeed LA Unveils Studio's Debut Game: Last Sentinel, New AAA Open World Experience set in a Futuristic Tokyo

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed LA , a division under LightSpeed Studios, a global game development studio with teams across the world, focused on creating expansive open-world AAA titles, is proud to unveil its debut game: Last Sentinel . Last Sentinel puts the spotlight on protagonist Hiromi Shoda and takes place in a futuristic world centered in what remains of Tokyo, Japan. Featuring an utterly unique environment, cast, narrative, and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is soaked in the written, graphic, and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction.

Lightspeed LA is the emerging studio led by Steve C. Martin, an industry veteran with over 25 years experience creating groundbreaking games and leading diverse, global teams. Martin is previously known for his work on critically-acclaimed and top selling titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, Need for Speed: Underground 1+2, and Bully. The Lightspeed LA team is a global development group filled with deep experience and expertise that includes work on AAA, leading titles like The Last of Us, Jedi: Fallen Order, Uncharted, Grand Theft Auto and God of War.

"Last Sentinel is our massively ambitious debut title and showcases the Lightspeed LA vision to prioritize the player's experience and immersion above all else," said Steve C. Martin, general manager at Lightspeed LA. "Lightspeed LA is laser focused on a developer-led approach that fosters creativity and delivers original, interactive narrative art while leveraging our ample resources, extensive experience, and state-of-the-art facilities to build the richest and most rewarding experiences for our players."

"LightSpeed Studios is proud to support Lightspeed LA, the AAA game development studio operating independently in our globally coordinated model, in crafting Last Sentinel, our exciting new AAA open-world game," said Jerry Chen, President of LightSpeed Studios. "The deeply developed experience brought by Last Sentinel reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the gaming industry that will captivate gaming enthusiasts worldwide."

About Lightspeed LA

Lightspeed LA is a world class development studio focused on building open-world games that emphasize an ambitious living world, sophisticated player-driven gameplay, and mature, thoughtful storytelling. The studio seeks to craft engaging, provocative, and emotive games while being dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, committed to upholding a no-crunch philosophy to ensure the most creative and sustainable environment for all its employees. Located in Irvine, California, Lightspeed LA is a flagship studio under LightSpeed Studios, a global game development group with teams across the world.

https://lightspeed.la/en

About LightSpeed Studios

LightSpeed Studios is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LightSpeed Studios has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. LightSpeed Studios is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

More information about LightSpeed Studios please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com

