GCL SI Makes Waves at COP28, Showcasing Strong Commitment to Triple Renewable Energy Capacity

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of Parties (COP28) is currently taking place in Dubai, bringing together global leaders and companies to take decisive action against climate change. As a leading renewable energy company, GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI") is playing an instrumental role at the event, serving as the Champion Sponsor of the Wind+Solar Pavilion. At the event, GCL has showcased its impressive lineup of products, including the world's first groundbreaking perovskite/Si tandem solar module boasting an outstanding 26.17% efficiency rating. Adding to the company's presence, GCL SI's Executive President, Zhang Kun, delivered a compelling keynote speech on building sustainable supply chains for clean energy on December 8th.

Zhang Kun delivering keynote speech at Global Renewables Hub (PRNewswire)

COP28, taking place in Dubai between November 30 and December 12, represents a pivotal moment in global climate governance, marking a milestone for the progress of climate action worldwide and conducting the first comprehensive "global stocktake" of the implementation of the Paris Agreement of 2015. The primary objective of COP28 is to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 to at least 11,000 GW, creating a just, equitable, and inclusive energy transition for the world.

At the conference, Zhang delivered a keynote speech with the theme "A Sustainable Supply Chain for Clean Energy." The speech focused on GCL SI's integration of the "source, storage, grid, and load" processes within a zero-carbon industrial park, offering attendees a glimpse into the future blueprint of green ecological zones. From the point of origin to the point of consumption, the zero-carbon industrial park will employ the best carbon reduction strategies. When used as the raw material for solar modules, FBR granular silicon saves energy consumption by 80% when compared to ingot made by Siemens method. Within the energy storage sector, GCL's lithium ecosystem made it possible for lithium to be recycled and reused. Additionally, an end-to-end data tracing and certifying on carbon footprint from manufacturing to trading is incorporated into GCL carbon chain platforms to achieve a thorough carbon monitoring and optimizing. It will contribute to optimize carbon emissions during the production process, and to address the increasingly stringent carbon tariff rules.

"The path to a sustainable future is paved with relentless innovation and bold actions. Today, as we stand at the forefront of the energy transition, it's crucial to remember that every watt of renewable energy we harness, and every sustainable practice we adopt, is a step towards a greener, more resilient world. At GCL SI, we are committed to accelerating this journey, turning ambitions into reality for a cleaner planet," said Zhang Kun, Executive President of GCL SI, while in attendance at COP 28.

Another highlight at the affair is the showcase of GCL's N-type high-efficiency solar cells, FBR granular silicon, and perovskite/Si tandem solar module in the China Pavilion. Among them, the perovskite/Si tandem solar module (279mm×370mm) recently achieved a pioneering efficiency record of over 26.17%, which is expected to lead to cheaper electricity, surpassing traditional solar cell technologies. This module has received authoritative certification from the National Institute of Metrology of China, and the brand aims to continuously make breakthroughs on a larger scale to cater to commercial use and improve efficiency in the future.

Adhering to its mission of "Bringing Green Power to Life", GCL SI constantly advances research and development, listens, and reacts to market demands, and contributes to the sustainable development of humanity and society.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GCLSI