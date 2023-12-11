Michael Baker International Names Lance Chimka Business Developer for the Pittsburgh Office

Former Economic Development Director for Allegheny County to lead firm's business development process in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Lance Chimka has been named Business Developer for the Pittsburgh office. In this role, Mr. Chimka will be responsible for facilitating the firm's business development process to win new work by strengthening and expanding Michael Baker's client and industry relationships throughout western Pennsylvania.

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker has consistently delivered projects with a legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity," said John Robinson, Office Executive – Pittsburgh at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker and extend this legacy, Lance will accelerate our firm's growth by partnering with operations leaders to generate and capture new business opportunities and enhance our firm's client and industry engagement. I look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to win new contracts and execute projects that Make a Difference for the communities in which we live and work."

Mr. Chimka has nearly 20 years of industry experience in the Pittsburgh region, including the last five years as Economic Development Director for Allegheny County, where he led the agency that is responsible for business attraction and expansion, infrastructure and community development – while also increasing both recurring and one-time revenue. Earlier is his career, he was Regional Director – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, where he led business attraction and expansion activities in the 10-county southwestern Pennsylvania market. Mr. Chimka also spent three years as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in Turkmenistan. He was a board member at the Allegheny County Airport Authority from 2018-2023.

Mr. Chimka holds a Master of Science degree in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Catholic University of America.

