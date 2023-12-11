Xinhua Silk Road: China's Bama Tea shares tea culture and seeks cooperation at Belt and Road forum

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Laos share a "tea bond" dating long back and Bama Tea Co., Ltd., with its vision of "Tea for Harmony", seeks more exchanges with tea producing areas of Laos, as well as cooperation opportunities in areas of innovative product R&D and tea tourism, according to Bama Tea chairman Wang Wenli.

Wang Wenli, chairman of Bama Tea, speaks at the second Belt and Road Forum for Laos-China Cooperation held on December 7, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos. (PRNewswire)

Speaking Thursday at the second Belt and Road Forum for Laos-China Cooperation held in Lao Vientiane, Wang, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage "Tie Guan Yin" craftsmanship, introduced Bama's experiences in tea-related cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sharing the time-honored tea culture with the world to promote exchanges, mutual learning and international cooperation.

The forum was jointly organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos, Xinhua News Agency and the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce, under the theme of "China-Laos Community with Shared Future: New Era, New Opportunities, New Paradigm."

Topics such as the diversity, influence, and role of tea culture and its role in promoting sustainable development are also widely discussed during the forum among participants.

Chinese UN ambassador Zhang Jun (C), learns about Bama tea products introduced by Bama Tea chairman Wang Wenli (2nd R) at UN headquarters. (PRNewswire)

As an industry leader, it is noted that Bama tea was also invited to share its products at various promotion events held in multiple countries.

During this year's 4th International Tea Day for example, Bama tea was presented at various events at the UN headquarters in New York, the Chinese Embassy in the United States, the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, to present Chinese tea culture.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road