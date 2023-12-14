Hundreds of Rare 1920's Vintage Baseball Cards and Babe Ruth Cards Discovered in California Closet

Rare find of 600+ Pre-War baseball cards in an old Tobacco Tin is loaded with legendary Hall of Famers including Babe Ruth, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson and Ty Cobb

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the rarest vintage baseball cards from the 1920's were discovered in a closet by a Northern California resident cleaning out his father's home. The incredible collection of Pre-War baseball cards were found in an early 1900's Pedro Cut Plug Tobacco tin. The century old collection of rare baseball cards will be sold by Auction Monthly.

The vintage baseball card collection was stored in an old tobacco tin by Ed, a long time Northern California collector. He started collecting baseball cards when he was a kid in Oakland during the early 1920's. Ed would often receive baseball cards from his uncles as gifts. "Like many of those who grew up in the Depression, my father and members of his family did not discard anything," Ed's son explained to Auction Monthly. "When I was young, elementary school age, I remember my father showing me the cards and the tin they were in."

"I couldn't believe what was inside the old tobacco tin when I first opened the lid and noticed more than 600 pre-war baseball cards were all well preserved in the box," says Brandon, Auction Monthly's Vice President. "When I opened the old tin, I was surprised to see iconic names like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson. I began to imagine what it was like to be a kid in the 1920's chasing the game's current greats."

The highlight of this amazing baseball card find is the unique variety of vintage Babe Ruth cards and hundreds of rare Hall of Famers. The collection has a great selection of century old baseball cards including tobacco, strip and Caramel cards. "As I was digging deeper into the tobacco tin, I noticed several cards from the 1919 'Black Sox' team and then I pulled the 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson card - a very rare find," says Brandon. The 1919 Chicago White Sox were nicknamed 'Black Sox' for being involved in the greatest scandal in baseball history. One of the greatest hitters of all time, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, was part of the legendary 'Black Sox' team.

The antique tobacco tin was filled with many different types of pre-war baseball cards from the 1920's era including strip baseball cards from 1919 to 1923 and rare 1924-26 Zeenuts cards that were distributed on the West Coast. Inside the tin, there are many vintage baseball cards that collectors are always on the hunt for including:

1919-21 W514 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson

Nearly every player from the iconic 1919 'Black Sox' team

1921 E220 National Caramel Babe Ruth

1922 American Caramel E121 Babe Ruth

1919-21 Babe Ruth W514

1920 W519 Babe Ruth

Ty Cobb 1922 American Caramel E121

1921 W516 Ty Cobb

1920 W519 George Sisler

The vintage baseball cards from this collection will be made available to the public at www.AuctionMonthly.com.

