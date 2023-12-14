IGT Chief Accounting Officer Tim Rishton to Retire

Effective January 1, 2024, Rishton to be succeeded by David Morgan

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Tim Rishton, IGT Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will retire at the end of 2024, following 29 years with the Company. Rishton will be succeeded by David Morgan, who will take on the role of IGT Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer on January 1, 2024. During 2024, Tim will support this leadership transition.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the leadership team at IGT, I congratulate Tim Rishton on an illustrious career. Tim's leadership, strategic vision, industry knowledge, discipline and integrity will have a lasting influence on our organization," said Max Chiara, IGT Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Tim has been instrumental in helping drive some of the most significant milestones in the evolution of IGT and its legacy companies."

Some of Rishton's most noteworthy achievements centered around the delisting of the GTECH organization from the Borsa Italiana stock exchange and relisting to the New York Stock Exchange as IGT in 2015.

David Morgan joined IGT in 2017 and since 2020, has served as IGT Vice President and Corporate Controller, overseeing the preparation of financial statements and underlying accounting records in accordance with relevant accounting and regulatory standards.

"Throughout his tenure at IGT, David Morgan has displayed a dedication to process improvement along with strong knowledge and expertise in technical accounting. He is a tremendous professional who will have a positive impact on our accounting and tax group, and our broader organization as a member of the leadership team," added Max Chiara.

About IGT

