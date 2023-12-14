Medlogix Announces that AJ Carrier has Joined its Executive Leadership Team

HAMILTON, N.J. , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical claims management innovator Medlogix, announced that AJ Carrier has joined the organization as the Senior Vice President of Sales Administration, where he will be responsible for the administration of the sales strategy and performance on behalf of the company.

AJ Carrier (PRNewswire)

"AJ is a key strategic addition to Medlogix's executive team," said Craig Goldstein , president.

AJ is a seasoned Claim Professional whose impressive career spans over 25 years. He is well-regarded in the property and casualty insurance and medical claims management industries and excels at leading business development and customer relation efforts. Prior to starting his career in the Insurance Industry, AJ proudly served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Infantry Officer and later serving in the Iowa National Guard.

"AJ is a key strategic addition to Medlogix's executive team," said President, Craig Goldstein. "His impressive record of accomplishment and solutions-based approach will play a central role in optimizing our growth strategies."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the top-notch team at Medlogix," said Carrier. "The company has a longstanding reputation as a best-in-class medical claims management provider that values its customers and consistently delivers solutions to the industry through a collaborative approach. I am eager to contribute to their continued growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by over 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers. Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Medlogix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medlogix, LLC